Wisconsin Badgers to open 2020 season with Friday night game

The University of Wisconsin football team will start its 2020 season with a night game.

The Badgers host Big Ten Conference foe Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4 in the season opener, the first Friday game for UW since the 2018 opener against Western Kentucky.

Game time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date, per a release from UW.

The game will mark the first time UW has started a season with a Big Ten opponent since 1982. UW will also open the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Big Ten opponents, taking on Illinois and Penn State, respectively.

The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season last year and lost a 23-22 decision to Tennessee in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

