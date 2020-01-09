You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers to open 2020 season with Friday night game
Wisconsin Badgers to open 2020 season with Friday night game

The University of Wisconsin football team will start its 2020 season with a night game.

The Badgers host Big Ten Conference foe Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4 in the season opener, the first Friday game for UW since the 2018 opener against Western Kentucky.

Game time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date, per a release from UW.

The game will mark the first time UW has started a season with a Big Ten opponent since 1982. UW will also open the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Big Ten opponents, taking on Illinois and Penn State, respectively.

The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season last year and lost a 23-22 decision to Tennessee in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

