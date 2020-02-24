Wisconsin Badgers tight end Luke Benzschawel announces retirement

Luke Benzschawel announced Monday that the knee injury that ended his 2019 season would end his football career.

The UW junior tight end and Grafton product tweeted that he had a fourth procedure on his injured right knee, and that he and his doctors decided he should step away from the game.

Benzschawel didn’t play in any 2019 games due to the injury, and he was declared out for the season on Oct. 1. He finishes his Badgers career with 15 appearances, including four starts.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been part of the Wisconsin football program for the past four years,” Benzschawel wrote in his post.

“I have not been as fortunate when it comes to my health. However, after undergoing a fourth procedure on my knee and despite giving everything I have to get back on the field, my doctors and I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the game. To say this was a difficult decision would be an understatement, but … I’m proud to be a Badger. And I’m looking forward to finding other opportunities to support my teammates and continue contributuing to our success.”