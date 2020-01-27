Wisconsin Badgers TE Seth Currens enters transfer portal

Seth Currens’ run with the University of Wisconsin football program has ended.

A UW official confirmed Monday that Currens has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He is the fifth player to transfer out of the program this offseason, following Christian Bell, Aron Cruickshank, Bradrick Shaw and Griffin Grady.

Currens came to the Badgers a three-star recruit as a safety, but played a number of positions during his three years with the program. He moved from safety to inside linebacker during spring practices last year, and then to tight end during fall camp. He appeared in 11 games on special teams this season. He played in 38 career games at UW.

With Jake Ferguson and Cormac Sampson returning as the top two tight ends, and a pair of 2019 and 2020 recruits looking to earn reps as well, tight end could be one of the deeper positions for the Badgers next season.

A message left with Currens was not immediately returned.

