Wisconsin Badgers tailback Jonathan Taylor declares for NFL draft

“He’s truly, truly the most humble person that I’ve ever came across. If you met him and didn’t know him, you wouldn’t think he is who he is. I’ve said that since Day One,” senior linebacker Chris Orr said of Taylor last month. “Definitely going to remember what he did on the field. Truly special to witness the greatest college running back ever firsthand. You worked against him for years, you see the work he puts in in the offseason. Proud of the type of leader that he has developed into. His work always spoke for itself, but him being more vocal this year definitely helped out a lot.”