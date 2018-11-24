Paul Bunyan’s Axe is on its way to Minneapolis.
Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) controlled Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium from start to finish, handing the University of Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) a 37-15 loss to snap the Badgers’ 14-game winning streak over their biggest rivals. The 22-point margin of victory marked the Golden Gophers’ largest over UW since 1969.
The Badgers fell into serious trouble when Demetrius Douglas returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown with 1:05 left in the first half, breaking open Minnesota’s lead to 17-0.
The return came less than two minutes after the Gophers took advantage of an Alex Hornibrook interception to score their first touchdown. Freshman quarterback Tanner Morgan completed a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Tyler Johnson after the pick, and Minnesota went on to convert two fourth-and-1s inside the UW 25-yard line — the second of which went for a 10-yard touchdown run from Mohamed Ibrahim.
The Badgers put together a crucial drive after Douglas’ return, though, going 76 yards on eight plays before tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 7-yard touchdown with one second left in the half.
Jonathan Taylor, who finished with 120 yards on 19 carries, began with a 12-yard run before Hornibrook completed four straight passes for 42 combined yards. Running back Garrett Groshek then gained 15 yards to set up Ferguson’s score.
UW tried to keep that momentum by going for it on fourth-and-4 from the Gophers’ 44-yard line on the second half’s first possession, but Hornibrook felt immediate pressure from a blitz and threw an incompletion. Minnesota took over with great field position and turned it into a 23-yard field goal that extended its lead to 20-7.
Hornibrook threw a second interception with 5:54 left in the third quarter, when he rolled left on third-and-10 before forcing a pass to Kendric Pryor. Pryor tipped the ball up and Julian Huff caught it at the Minnesota 45. That led to another field goal for the Gophers. Hornibrook finished 22-of-33 passing for 189 yard with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
After a three-and-out for the Badgers the next time out, Minnesota ate up more than nine minutes of clock over 14 plays. While it led to a missed 28-yard field goal, it left UW with just 5:37 remaining to make up the 16-point deficit.
Two plays later, Hornibrook lost a fumble, and Bryce Williams’ 23-yard touchdown run on the next snap blew the game open and handed the Gophers a 30-7 advantage.
