CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For the first time this year, the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense couldn’t come up with the crucial stop that it needed.
Illinois cut into two-score leads twice in the second half, picked off a Jack Coan pass to set up a chance at a major upset, and then converted on that chance. Jack McCourt booted home a 38-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Illini a 24-23 win over No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
The loss snapped UW’s streak of nine straight wins against the Illini, and derailed Badgers’ (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) hopes for a showdown of undefeated teams between UW and No. 4 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) next Saturday in Columbus.
The Badgers started hot, finishing the opening drive of the game with an 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Jake Ferguson, but didn’t sustain that momentum. UW’s offense has regularly converted long, grinding drives into touchdowns, but it couldn’t do so Saturday.
On the crucial fourth-quarter drive, Kendric Pryor caught a short slant and took it to the Illini 3, but the Badgers were stuffed on three runs from there and called upon Collin Larsh to make the 20-yard kick.
That put UW up 23-14, and the defense was able to stuff a fourth-and-1 run by Illinois on the next drive. But Jonathan Taylor fumbled on the next possession, and the Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3) responded with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 29-yard scoring strike to Josh Imatorbhebhe to get the lead down to two points.
The Badgers took over with 5 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. After running off some time and converting a third down, Coan dropped back for a pass, but was picked off by Tony Adams to give Illinois the ball at its 27.
From there, the Fighting Illini set up McCourt’s kick with a number of runs, including a back-breaker by Dre Brown to get to the 25.
