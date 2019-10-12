Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in the second quarter of the Badgers' 38-0 win over the Spartans on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The shutout was the Badgers' fourth in the first six games this season.
Afterward, Zack Baun explained the way of thinking for a University of Wisconsin football defense that essentially has sucked the oxygen out of opposing offenses over the first half of the 2019 season.
“Our motto is don’t let them get anything,” said Baun, a senior outside linebacker. “We’re a gritty defense and we’re really stingy.”
How stingy? The No. 8 Badgers produced their fourth shutout in six games Saturday afternoon, this one a 38-0 blanking of Michigan State that put Baun and Co. in some rare company.
The four shutouts are the most in the modern era of the program. The Badgers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) haven’t had this many in a season since they recorded five shutouts in 1930.
Plus, UW became the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to record four shutouts in its first six games since Oklahoma in 1967, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
“It’s fun to have a shutout,” sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on. If we let somebody score, we feel like we failed for the game.”
Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) went 2 of 14 on third down and finished with 149 total yards. It didn’t hit triple figures until there was 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining in the game.
Seven of the Spartans’ 11 drives ended in three-and-outs, including one in which Baun picked off a pass and returned it 34 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s the fourth touchdown scored by UW’s defense this season. That matches the number of touchdowns it has allowed through six games.
The Spartans’ longest play of the game was a 20-yard run on a fake punt early in the third quarter. That put the Badgers on their heels — at least momentarily – but senior inside linebacker Chris Orr and junior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk had sacks on back-to-back plays to end the Michigan State threat.
“That’s just adversity,” Baun said. “How are you going to respond, what are you going to do? We weren’t pressed, our backs weren’t against the wall at any point. It was just what it is, and we know we’ve got to make plays.”
The only other scoring threat produced by Michigan State came late in the game after backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed three consecutive passes against the Badgers’ backups to set up the Spartans with a first down at the UW 20.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hauls in a touchdown pass while defended by Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) after a 2nd quarter touchdown catch by Cephus. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) after a 1st quarter play. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) returns an interception for a 34-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
UW linebacker Zack Baun celebrates after his 34-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It was the Badgers' fourth defensive touchdown of 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) celebrates a 34-yard interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
The Wisconsin bench joins the celebration of linebacker Zack Baun 34-yard interception for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks tackles on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks a tackle of Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) breaks tackles on his way to a 66-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores on a 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores on a 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is knocked out of bounds on the 1-yard line by Michigan State Spartans safety Xavier Henderson (3) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson (2) can't handle an interception of a pass intended for The University of Michigan State Spartans tight end Matt Dotson (89) in the 4th quarter. )Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Adam Krumholz (24) was not able to haul in a 4th quarter pass while defended by Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josiah Scott (22). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mike Maskalunas (58) defends on a 4th quarter pass attempt to *Michigan State Spartans wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) 1-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter with tight end Jake Ferguson (84) The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks for a receiver in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looks for a way around Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josh Butler (19) in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Wisconsin won 38-0.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) looks for running room after a 2nd quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stuffed by Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Drew Beesley (86) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stuffed by Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Drew Beesley (86) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) looks for running room after a 2nd quarter reception. Taylor was covered by Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) and cornerback Tre Person (24). The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josiah Scott (22) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Michigan State University at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Preserving the shutout was so important to Hicks, he said, that he and sophomore cornerback Rachad Wildgoose inserted themselves back into the game. Two plays later, Wildgoose picked off a pass to keep the Spartans at zero on the scoreboard and was mobbed by teammates once he reached the sidelines.
“It was very important,” Orr said. “We take pride in that. I feel like it just shows everybody how dominant our defense is. Whenever you can shut anybody out, it’s obviously a dominant display of defense. We take pride in that, for real. The Goose Egg Gang.”
When told Orr had come up with a potential nickname for the defense, Baun said he didn’t want any part of it.
“That’s not a thing,” he said with a smile. “Don’t let him start that. Don’t let him do that. We don’t need a nickname.”
