Wisconsin Badgers schedule football series with Utah starting in 2028

The University of Wisconsin football program announced Monday a future home-and-home series against Utah.

The pair of games begin in seven years, when the Badgers host the Utes on Sept. 16, 2028, and UW will travel to Salt Lake City on Sept. 10, 2033. The 2028 matchup is the first game the Badgers have scheduled for that season.

UW holds a 2-1 record all-time against Utah but hasn’t played the Utes since 1996, when the Badgers won the Copper Bowl 38-10. The other two meetings, in 1961 and 1987, were in Madison.

The Badgers have a home-and-home series planned against one of the Utes’ Pac-12 Conference counterparts, Washington State, in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Here’s a look at UW’s scheduled nonconference games against Power Five opponents in upcoming seasons:

2021: vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)

2022: Washington State

2023: at Washington State

2024: Alabama

2025: at Alabama

2026: Pittsburgh

2027: at Pittsburgh

2028: Utah

2029: at UCLA

2030: UCLA

2031: at Virginia Tech

2032: Virginia Tech

2033: at Utah

