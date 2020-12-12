Wisconsin Badgers running game takes a hit against Iowa Hawkeyes without Jalen Berger

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jalen Berger’s absence from the University of Wisconsin’s backfield was felt immediately Saturday afternoon.
Without their leading rusher, the No. 25 Badgers (2-3) tallied a season-low 56 yards and lacked burst in the run game throughout a 28-7 loss to No. 19 Iowa (6-2) at Kinnick Stadium.
Even worse news for UW is that Berger could potentially miss any remaining games the team has. UW coach Paul Chryst said the team found out Friday morning that it would be without Berger this weekend. The Badgers have conducted their daily, rapid-response COVID-19 testing in the morning throughout the year. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz — who tested positive for the virus earlier this year — said he was concerned for his teammate.
“First, I just hope he’s healthy,” Mertz said. “I haven’t had a chance to really talk to him, especially during the time we’re in right now, I know it’s affected my body. First off, I hope he’s feeling all right.”
Berger has led the team in carries and yards each of the past three weeks. The Iowa game was the second game in which he didn’t play this season after missing the opener against Illinois.
If Berger has tested positive for COVID-19, he will not be eligible to return to game action until 21 days after his positive test, or Jan. 1. With a 2-3 record and losses to two teams in front of them in the Big Ten Conference standings, it’s unlikely the Badgers would be eligible for a New Year’s Six bowl game. That would mean Berger would potentially miss the Champions Week game on Dec. 19 and a bowl game.
Mertz spoke after Chryst, so Chryst was not asked specifically about Berger potentially testing positive.
Chryst said that the team planned to have Berger against the Hawkeyes until Friday morning.
“He’s a talented young back that I think was continuing to grow,” Chryst said. “You would’ve liked to have had him.”
O-line loses game within game
Throughout the week, the Badgers stated their belief that Iowa had the best defensive line they’d faced this season. The Hawkeyes’ front lived up to the billing, as it racked up two sacks, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.
Mertz took a number of hits from Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston, who had nine total tackles and a sack.
But Chryst said the run-blocking or protection issues weren’t solely on the offensive linemen.
“It takes everyone … it can’t always fall just on the line that you did or didn’t run the ball,” Chryst said. “I think there was times where there was enough time throw the ball, I know we got beat quick on one that looked like we had a possible throw down the field.
“It is a good front (from Iowa), and yet I think we have a good line, too. That was going to be a unique battle within the game itself. … As a group, offensively, we’ve got to do more. The line has to do its part, and I think many times they did.”
Freshman Tanor Bortolini made his first career start after playing a majority of the game last week against Indiana. Bortolini filled the slot vacated by Kayden Lyles, who is out for the season with a right-knee injury suffered against the Hoosiers.
No offensive linemen were made available to reporters after the game.
Vujnovich shines
UW junior punter Andy Vujnovich has helped keep the Badgers in good field position despite the offense struggling to finish drives.
Against Iowa, Vujnovich punted a season-most nine times and averaged 43.7 yards per kick. He dropped three inside the 20-yard line and had a 60-yard punt turn into a touchback. The transfer from Division III Dubuque downed Iowa at its 2 in the second quarter, setting up a scoring chance for the offense after a three-and-out late in the half.
“It’s huge when you can get a good punt,” senior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. “He’s been doing a heck of a job. I applaud him for that. He’s come in and killed it.”
Vujnovich outdueled Iowa freshman Tory Taylor, who averaged 42.1 yards on eight punts. Taylor entered the game with the highest net punt average in the Big Ten.
Young receivers making impact
Seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were unavailable for the Badgers, again leaving the receiver position thin for the offense.
Freshman Devin Chandler, who had cracked the lineup earlier this year as a returner, made his first college catches against Iowa. Both grabs came in the fourth quarter — a 16-yarder on a third down and 12-yard play on a second down — and both picked up first downs.
“For a young guy like that, true freshman, any playing time that he can get is huge for his growth and his development,” said senior Jack Dunn, who had five catches for 55 yards. “It’ll pay dividends in the long run.”
Freshman Chimere Dike continued to step up and be productive, catching two passes for 24 yards and adding three carries for 21 yards to his output.
Dunn said he thinks the struggles the offense is experiencing now will push his young counterparts.
“They’ve got bright futures ahead of them,” he said.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys out there that are getting significant playing time. Makes for some struggles sometimes, but I was telling them after the game tonight, someday hopefully soon (we) put this all together, they’re going to have terrific careers and it’s going to make it so much sweeter that they’ve experienced these struggles and come through the other side.”
Badgers spread wealth of TFL
Outside of Tyler Goodson’s 80-yard run in the fourth quarter, the Badgers effectively eliminated the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack.
Penetration up front and aggressive play from linebackers and secondary players all contributed to the effort. Six Badgers — one lineman (Loudermilk), two linebackers (Noah Burks and Nick Herbig) and three safeties (Eric Burrell, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder) — had tackles for loss against Iowa.
“We knew this was a game we were going to have to step up,” Nelson said. “We were going to have to make plays, tackling definitely was going to be huge.”
Nelson had five tackles, including four solo stops.
Photos: Badgers falters as Hawkeyes claim Heartland Trophy
