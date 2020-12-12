Wisconsin Badgers running game takes a hit against Iowa Hawkeyes without Jalen Berger

“It takes everyone … it can’t always fall just on the line that you did or didn’t run the ball,” Chryst said. “I think there was times where there was enough time throw the ball, I know we got beat quick on one that looked like we had a possible throw down the field.

“It is a good front (from Iowa), and yet I think we have a good line, too. That was going to be a unique battle within the game itself. … As a group, offensively, we’ve got to do more. The line has to do its part, and I think many times they did.”

Freshman Tanor Bortolini made his first career start after playing a majority of the game last week against Indiana. Bortolini filled the slot vacated by Kayden Lyles, who is out for the season with a right-knee injury suffered against the Hoosiers.

No offensive linemen were made available to reporters after the game.

Vujnovich shines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW junior punter Andy Vujnovich has helped keep the Badgers in good field position despite the offense struggling to finish drives.