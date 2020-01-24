Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw announces he's transferring

Bradrick Shaw’s time with the University of Wisconsin football program has ended.

A UW official confirmed Friday morning that the senior running back has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be immediately eligible next season.

Shaw, who came to UW from Birmingham, Alabama, battled back from a torn ACL in 2018 to appear in nine games in 2019. Shaw had 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. He finishes his Badgers’ career with 202 carries, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.

“I thank God that I have been so blessed to be able to play football and earn two great degrees at this incredible university. Wisconsin has given me teammates and experiences I will never forget, as well as growth as a player and as a man that I could never repay,” Shaw tweeted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“I couldn’t be more thankful and can’t imagine my first college football experience being anywhere else. With that being said, I am eligible for a sixth year medical hardship. At this point in my life and my football career, it is best for me to pursue opportunities to play football elsewhere, and for this reason I will be entering into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I will forever be a Badger and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life!”