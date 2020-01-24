You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw announces he's transferring
Bradrick Shaw’s time with the University of Wisconsin football program has ended.

A UW official confirmed Friday morning that the senior running back has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be immediately eligible next season.

Shaw, who came to UW from Birmingham, Alabama, battled back from a torn ACL in 2018 to appear in nine games in 2019. Shaw had 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. He finishes his Badgers’ career with 202 carries, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.

“I thank God that I have been so blessed to be able to play football and earn two great degrees at this incredible university. Wisconsin has given me teammates and experiences I will never forget, as well as growth as a player and as a man that I could never repay,” Shaw tweeted.

“I couldn’t be more thankful and can’t imagine my first college football experience being anywhere else. With that being said, I am eligible for a sixth year medical hardship. At this point in my life and my football career, it is best for me to pursue opportunities to play football elsewhere, and for this reason I will be entering into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I will forever be a Badger and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life!”

After being a reliable backfield option in the 2016 season, Shaw looked to be in line for a larger role in 2017, but injuries kept him limited in training camp and Jonathan Taylor burst onto the scene and took over the No. 1 spot.

Shaw is the fourth UW player to enter the transfer portal this season, following linebackers Christian Bell and Griffin Grady, and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who committed to Rutgers.

