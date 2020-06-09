Wisconsin Badgers report 85% renewal rate for football season tickets

The number of club seats and suite tickets sold to date totaled 2,279, 42 fewer than in 2019.

In an apparent acknowledgement of the looming question of whether UW students will be back on campus full-time in the fall, the date for student sales for the upcoming season hasn't been determined. The allotment of about 13,000 student tickets routinely has sold out in short order.

The 85% renewal rate includes everyone who has paid at least part of the cost for season tickets in installment plans introduced this year.

UW offered options including a $30 deposit on season tickets payable by the renewal deadline of May 11, which was extended by three weeks from the original date. The remainder of the cost could be paid in three equal amounts at the start of June, July and August or in full by July 10.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The renewal rate could drop if some of those who paid the deposit later decide not to follow up on the full purchase.

General public season tickets cost $324 per seat for six games, not including an additional donation of between $100 and $400 per seat required for some sections in Camp Randall.