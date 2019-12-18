Wisconsin Badgers reload at linebacker, offensive line with 2020 recruiting class

Due to time-zone differences, UW coaches couldn’t discuss Herbig at a news conference Wednesday because he couldn’t officially sign his National Letter of Intent. But Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he was excited for what the group can bring to the defense, and UW’s track record of success with outside linebackers played a role in landing these players.

“You use what you got, right? It’d be like telling a running back, ‘You know, we’re OK running the ball,’” Leonhard said. “We’ve had a lot of success defensively, and obviously very dynamic playmakers at the outside linebacker position. So it is something where we feel like we can go in and compete with any school just because of what we provide that group and how dynamic they are in our defense.”

With Johnson signing, and assuming offensive tackle Riley Mahlman maintains his oral commitment to UW’s 2021 class, the Badgers will add the top-rated prospect from Minnesota in consecutive years. UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif took a not-so-subtle jab at the Golden Gophers with a tweet Wednesday morning, posting “When Badgers attack!!!” with a GIF of a boat sinking.

But Chryst said he isn’t focused on where the new Badgers came from, just that they’d be the right type of person for the program.