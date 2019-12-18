Wisconsin Badgers reload at linebacker, offensive line with 2020 recruiting class

Kaden Johnson stood up from a table and unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a Wisconsin Badgers T-shirt Wednesday morning at his school’s signing day event.
It was a surprise to many, as the Minnehaha Academy linebacker was courting offers from Minnesota and Nebraska as well. But the University of Wisconsin football team’s coaches had been recruiting Johnson for years, and secured a commitment from him last week.
Johnson, a four-star recruit, waited until the first day of the early signing period to make his decision public, and was one of the few late additions for the Badgers on signing day. But he was one of the premier players they landed in the 21-player 2020 recruiting class — one of 19 scholarship players in the group and one of three outside linebackers UW added.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson is in the top 200 recruits nationally by the major recruiting services and the top-ranked player in Minnesota.
“He’s certainly got the combination of athleticism and strength and his frame and his size now and what it could be,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Johnson. “That’s one thing I like about when you’re recruiting multi-sport athletes, when they just get a chance to focus on football and the training component of it — he’s kind of that combination we look for.”
Johnson, who’s also a two-time state champion basketball player for Minnehaha, joins Hawaii’s Nick Herbig and Minnesota’s Aaron Witt as new UW outside linebackers.
Due to time-zone differences, UW coaches couldn’t discuss Herbig at a news conference Wednesday because he couldn’t officially sign his National Letter of Intent. But Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he was excited for what the group can bring to the defense, and UW’s track record of success with outside linebackers played a role in landing these players.
“You use what you got, right? It’d be like telling a running back, ‘You know, we’re OK running the ball,’” Leonhard said. “We’ve had a lot of success defensively, and obviously very dynamic playmakers at the outside linebacker position. So it is something where we feel like we can go in and compete with any school just because of what we provide that group and how dynamic they are in our defense.”
With Johnson signing, and assuming offensive tackle Riley Mahlman maintains his oral commitment to UW’s 2021 class, the Badgers will add the top-rated prospect from Minnesota in consecutive years. UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif took a not-so-subtle jab at the Golden Gophers with a tweet Wednesday morning, posting “When Badgers attack!!!” with a GIF of a boat sinking.
But Chryst said he isn’t focused on where the new Badgers came from, just that they’d be the right type of person for the program.
“I think what matters is if you like a guy and you know he’d be a great fit, you want to get him. A lot of those guys have other choices,” Chryst said. “But no, it doesn’t matter as far as who (the other choices are) or who you beat, never been concerned about it.”
Big reinforcements
The Badgers signed a total of six offensive linemen Wednesday, five of whom earned scholarships.
The headliners — four-star prospects Jack Nelson of Stoughton and Trey Wedig of Wales — were the first two members of the class, and Chryst said they’re “how you’d want to draw up what a tackle looks like.”
But three-star recruits Dylan Barrett of St. Charles, Ill. (6-foot-6, 296 pounds), Ben Barten of Stratford (6-6, 265) and Tanor Bortolini (6-5, 250) of Kewaunee add depth and athleticism to the group. Their development through the recruiting process has UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph “pumped.”
“Really smart kids. Incredible work ethic, and I think they have outstanding character around them. I think they’re guys who want to develop, want to get better, and will do those things,” Rudolph said.
Dike a rarity
Chimere Dike of Waukesha — a three-star recruit — was the first scholarship wide receiver the Badgers signed from the state since Jazz Peavy in 2013.
Rudolph said he was immediately impressed with Dike’s ability in multiple sports. He earned at least all-conference honors in four sports.
“By the time I walked out of the school hearing everyone talk about him, watching film, going through things, I’m like, ‘(Shoot), I love him too,’” Rudolph said. “I don’t know if there’s anything he can’t do. I’m excited. He’ll be in at the mid-year, I think that’ll give him a great opportunity to impact this place.”
Dike was listed as an athlete on UW’s national signing day webpage, indicating he could play other positions, but Rudolph said the plan was to give him receiver reps when he joins the team next semester.
More to come
Quarterback and running back were some of the few positions not added to on the first day of the early signing period.
UW has hosted two four-star prospects — Kevontre Bradford of Bradford, Texas, and Jalen Berger of Ramsey, N.J. — on visits, and neither signed a NLI Wednesday. Berger has said he plans to sign early next month.
“I like our room, I like the flexibility we have with the incoming class, so I think we have some good options, but there’s no question that’ll be the emphasis in the last half of recruiting here,” Rudolph said of adding a tailback to the class.
Rudolph also said he wouldn’t shut the door on bringing in a quarterback by February’s signing date, but the Badgers feel good about what they have at the position.
Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.
AARON WITT
A three-star defensive end/linebacker recruit out of Winona, Minn., Witt was previously committed to Minnesota and Iowa before signing with the Badgers.
"Aaron Witt is a guy that can do so many things. He’s just scratching the surface. Love what he’s going to be able to do and provide some flexibility for us as a staff," UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.
Playing linebacker might be a bit of an adjustment after a high school career of playing on the line.
KADEN JOHNSON
A four-star linebacker out of Minnehaha Academy, Johnson was a late addition to the class. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson blends size, speed and power well and has a chance to stand out quickly.
He held 30-plus scholarship offers, but chose UW over Nebraska and Minnesota.