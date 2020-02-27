Wisconsin Badgers release spring practice schedule

The University of Wisconsin football team announced its spring practice schedule on Thursday, with 15 allotted practices spread out over six weeks.

The Badgers, who finished 10-4 last season and suffered a one-point loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl, will open spring practices on Tuesday, March 10, and have another on Thursday, March 12.

After taking a week off for the university’s spring break, UW gets back on the field Sunday, March 22.

The rest of the practices are as follows:

Tuesday, March 24

Thursday, March 26

Saturday, March 28

Tuesday, March 31

Thursday, April 2

Saturday, April 4

Tuesday, April 7

Thursday, April 9

Saturday, April 11

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16

Saturday, April 18 (Family day)

Times for the practices have not been announced.

Spring practices will be the first chance to see UW’s seven early-enrollee recruits — offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Dylan Barrett, linebackers Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman, athlete Chimere Dike, and defensive end Cade McDonald.

