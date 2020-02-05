Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 recruiting class ranks as program's best in internet era

“You truly are recruiting, probably, three classes at a time. There’s more volume to it. The calendar’s changed, there’s certainly a lot more attention, and for the most part I think people are more informed about the process,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in December. “In the end it comes down to some of the things it always came to before, and that’s finding the right fit.”

The Badgers have eight oral commitments to the 2021 class already, including Grafton offensive lineman JP Benzschawel, Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler and Minnesota’s top prospect, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman. All three are four-star recruits by the major recruiting sites, and the five other commits — Bryan Sanborn, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Ayo Adebogun and Deacon Hill — are currently three-star recruits.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in December that he “loved” what the Badgers were building athletically in recruiting, especially pulling in more recruits from around the country. But he said the key is finding players that understand the culture UW’s program is trying to build.

