Wisconsin Badgers recruit Aaron Witt follows dream, signs with UW after prior commitments elsewhere

“Then these coaches, that are tops at their job, best in the world, say, ‘You’re good enough,’ and they believe in you. Then when you have to tell them no, it’s really crushing. I didn’t have a whole lot of people believing in me, and then the few that did, I’m telling them no? I’m turning my back on them to go somewhere else? Those were the hardest conversations I’ve ever had in my life, by far.”

Each decision came with its share of backlash, especially on social media.

Witt said he did what he could to not let those comments affect him. He never engaged with it, but strangers sharing posts questioning his character would occasionally bother him.

“People are going to have their opinions of you whether it’s right or wrong, or whether they like you or don’t like. You can’t really do much about it, especially if they never actually talk to you or they’ve never heard your story,” Witt said.

Witt played mostly defensive end during his prep career, so he knows learning coverage will be the biggest step for him once he joins the Badgers in June. Cassellius said he and his staff tried to move Witt around defensively as teams ran away from him, even using him as a middle linebacker at times this season.