Wisconsin Badgers recruit Aaron Witt follows dream, signs with UW after prior commitments elsewhere

Aaron Witt doesn’t make decisions lightly.
He’s a “deep thinker,” says his football coach at Winona High School in Minnesota, John Cassellius. He’s thoughtful in his approach to most things, and his choice of colleges and where he’d pursue an opportunity to play football was no different.
Twice it appeared that Witt was decided on his future, but twice new information and new opportunities came to pass that he just couldn’t ignore. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound linebacker recruit signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, ending a recruiting odyssey that took time and a great deal of thought to complete.
“It was always my dream to be a Badger,” Witt said Tuesday night. “I dressed up as a Badger for Halloween multiple years, the Watt brothers were always my favorite players to watch, and my dad’s a huge Badgers fan, so we grew up watching the Badgers and the Packers. So even though I’m from Minnesota, I’ve always been a die-hard Wisconsin football fan. It had always been my dream, so once they offered it was really hard to pass ‘em by and say no.”
Witt is one of a handful of linebacker recruits the Badgers added to the fold Wednesday, but his path to Madison is arguably the longest of the group.
In November of 2018, after he finished his junior season, Witt announced his oral commitment to Minnesota. The three-star recruit was sold on the energy surrounding the Gophers and their coach, P.J. Fleck. He also wanted to be part of a program turnaround like the one he helped guide at Winona — after decades of mediocrity, Witt and the Winhawks played in four state tournaments during his career and never lost a home game with Witt on the roster.
But after he announced his decision, some other elements of attending Minnesota became less appealing.
Witt says he’s a small-town kid — Winona is about 15 miles from he lives in rural Centerville, Minn. The prospect of living in a metropolis like Minneapolis didn’t fit him, he said.
“At that time, I was still 16, I was young. I was just really feeling the energy and I went with it. At that time, I really hadn’t looked at everything,” Witt said. “I kind of felt uncomfortable. Madison’s a bigger city, but it’s not that big, so it has a smaller-town vibe. That’s why I left there. I didn’t really feel comfortable, even though it is a very good program and it’s going in the right direction, I just needed to go somewhere else.”
UW hadn’t yet offered him a scholarship, so after decommitting from Minnesota in May, he decided he’d attend Iowa. He announced his intention to be a Hawkeye in June, but attended a Badgers camp in July. It was at that point UW’s interest in Witt became more clear and a scholarship offer came — he accepted and announced his commitment to the Badgers in August.
Both decisions to switch schools forced Witt to have what he called the toughest conversations he’s ever had.
“No one ever thought I’d be a kid going to play D-I football. No one ever really believed in me or believed in my dreams,” Witt said.
“Then these coaches, that are tops at their job, best in the world, say, ‘You’re good enough,’ and they believe in you. Then when you have to tell them no, it’s really crushing. I didn’t have a whole lot of people believing in me, and then the few that did, I’m telling them no? I’m turning my back on them to go somewhere else? Those were the hardest conversations I’ve ever had in my life, by far.”
Each decision came with its share of backlash, especially on social media.
Witt said he did what he could to not let those comments affect him. He never engaged with it, but strangers sharing posts questioning his character would occasionally bother him.
“People are going to have their opinions of you whether it’s right or wrong, or whether they like you or don’t like. You can’t really do much about it, especially if they never actually talk to you or they’ve never heard your story,” Witt said.
Witt played mostly defensive end during his prep career, so he knows learning coverage will be the biggest step for him once he joins the Badgers in June. Cassellius said he and his staff tried to move Witt around defensively as teams ran away from him, even using him as a middle linebacker at times this season.
But adding to his game is something Witt embraces, and says he wants to continue doing throughout his UW career.
“I think the reason why I love football so much is you always can work on something in the game. You can do one thing really well in one game, and you can work on something else. So every week on film, I’ll be able to find something that I can work on,” he said. “You can never be good enough in football. In baseball, you can go 4-for-4 with a couple doubles and make good plays in the outfield, but in football, you’re never going to have a perfect game like that.”