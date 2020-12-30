Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz revels in bowl victory over Wake Forest despite rocky season

After his final snap, a simple kneel-down to end a bizarre 2020 season, Graham Mertz raised his arms and ran to the sidelines to celebrate with his University of Wisconsin football teammates.
It was an up-and-down first campaign as a starter for the redshirt freshman in terms of his production, but one thing that never wavered was Mertz’s enthusiasm for the game. And, to hear his teammates tell it, the one thing that was trending upward even as his stats did a nosedive during the season was Mertz’s leadership skills.
So, yeah, Mertz was going to revel in the Duke Mayo’s Bowl title the Badgers earned with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Obviously, it’s not a national championship, but it’s a bowl game and it’s a way to end as a champion,” Mertz said of his enthusiastic reaction to the win. “I think the guys accepted that and truly had that edge going out there, that we can’t control the past but we can truly control that we we’re going to win and we’re going to dominate this game. I’m proud of the guys for that response.”
As it turned out, Mertz may have celebrated a little too much. Pictures emerged on social media after the game of a pile of shattered glass — what was once a football at the top of the Mayo Bowl trophy — in the UW locker room. That was followed shortly thereafter of videos that showed Mertz dancing with the trophy and the football falling to the floor and breaking as his teammates watched.
Mertz was sporting a bandage on his left, non-throwing hand and he laughed off the fumble at the start of his postgame Zoom news conference.
“It’ll be the last trophy I ever drop,” he said, “I guarantee that.”
Mertz finished 11 of 17 for 130 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores against the Demon Deacons (4-5). He was far from perfect while playing with a supporting cast that was again missing several key players, but Mertz was solid enough to help the Badgers (4-3) end the season with a winning record and on a positive note heading into 2021.
Just over two months earlier, Mertz had dazzled in his first career start, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Illinois. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19 and never returned to the form he showed on that glorious Friday night back in October at Camp Randall Stadium.
Mertz turned the ball over eight times — five interceptions, three lost fumbles — during a three-game losing streak and averaged 165 passing yards over his final six starts.
His only turnover Wednesday was the postgame trophy drop. Meanwhile, his 14-yard strike to fullback Mason Stokke late in the third quarter was Mertz’s first touchdown pass since hitting Chimere Dike on a deep throw late in the first quarter of UW’s loss to Northwestern on Nov. 21.
Mertz even dealt with some adversity during the game Wednesday. He took a big hit late in the first half, had the wind knocked out of him and had to leave the game for a few plays. Backup Chase Wolf took over for the final series of the second quarter for Mertz, who admitted after the game trainers were extra cautious because he was coming off a “little concussion” that occurred when he took a shot late in the regular-season finale against Minnesota on Dec. 19.
“He did go through a lot, a lot of the ups and downs, and I think that can be a natural part of anytime you’re competing,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It’ll be a great offseason to learn, a great offseason for him to be able to grow from the experiences he’s had. I believe he’s the type of guy who will do that.”
Mertz’s teammates agree with their coach’s assessment. Multiple UW players said after the game that they admired the way Mertz was accountable for his mistakes and always positive in the locker room.
“His future is bright,” UW tailback Garrett Groshek said. “Out of any year being your first year to start and the inconsistency that came with it, he never dropped his head once. He kept fighting, he kept swinging.”
Mertz said afterward that there’s plenty of things from a wacky 2020 season, good and bad, that will help him grow as a player. His teammates and coaches believe that will be the case as well.
“He’s young,” UW safety Scott Nelson said. “I think a lot of people wanted him to come in and be Patrick Mahomes or be somebody (else) and he just has to be Graham Mertz. I think that’s the biggest thing is he’s a young player learning and playing in the Big Ten, it’s not as easy as a lot of people think it is. The sky’s the limit for him.”
