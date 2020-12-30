Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz revels in bowl victory over Wake Forest despite rocky season

As it turned out, Mertz may have celebrated a little too much. Pictures emerged on social media after the game of a pile of shattered glass — what was once a football at the top of the Mayo Bowl trophy — in the UW locker room. That was followed shortly thereafter of videos that showed Mertz dancing with the trophy and the football falling to the floor and breaking as his teammates watched.

Mertz was sporting a bandage on his left, non-throwing hand and he laughed off the fumble at the start of his postgame Zoom news conference.

“It’ll be the last trophy I ever drop,” he said, “I guarantee that.”

Mertz finished 11 of 17 for 130 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores against the Demon Deacons (4-5). He was far from perfect while playing with a supporting cast that was again missing several key players, but Mertz was solid enough to help the Badgers (4-3) end the season with a winning record and on a positive note heading into 2021.