The University of Wisconsin football team will take the win it earned on Saturday.
After all, the Badgers punched their ticket to a winner-take-all matchup with Minnesota next week by beating Purdue 45-24 at Camp Randall Stadium.
But they’ll also be frustrated that the game was a difficult as it was to put away.
UW (9-2, 5-2 Big Ten) had a season-high four turnovers — three lost fumbles and an interception — that allowed Purdue to hang around. However, after being burned by trick plays in the first half, the defense allowed just seven second-half points to not let the turnovers come back to haunt the team.
The Badgers only stopped themselves offensively. They never punted, and scored on four of their six first-half drives — a fumble by A.J. Taylor on a jet sweep late in the first quarter and a fumble by Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter derailed the empty drives. They scored three second-half touchdowns on five drives, excluding the final drive to run out the clock. But the fourth-quarter interception gave Purdue (4-7, 3-5) the ball trailing by 14 with 12 minutes, 42 seconds to play.
UW forced a punt on the ensuing series, and the offense went 76 yards in 10 plays to extend the lead and nix any ideas of a comeback.
Senior kicker Zach Hintze capitalized on his chance to create a memory on Senior Day, booting a 62-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Badgers a 24-17 lead. The UW-record kick was set up by a lightning-quick drive that started with 22 second left in the half, and junior quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Quintez Cephus on the sideline for a 3-yard gain that proved to be critical on the play prior to the kick.
Jonathan Taylor produced his third consecutive 200-yard rushing game, tallying 222 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Coan threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
The winner of next week’s UW-Minnesota game will represent the Big Ten West Division in the conference title game.
