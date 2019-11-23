Purdue Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Badgers' win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

The University of Wisconsin football team will take the win it earned on Saturday.

After all, the Badgers punched their ticket to a winner-take-all matchup with Minnesota next week by beating Purdue 45-24 at Camp Randall Stadium.

But they’ll also be frustrated that the game was a difficult as it was to put away.

UW (9-2, 5-2 Big Ten) had a season-high four turnovers — three lost fumbles and an interception — that allowed Purdue to hang around. However, after being burned by trick plays in the first half, the defense allowed just seven second-half points to not let the turnovers come back to haunt the team.

The Badgers only stopped themselves offensively. They never punted, and scored on four of their six first-half drives — a fumble by A.J. Taylor on a jet sweep late in the first quarter and a fumble by Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter derailed the empty drives. They scored three second-half touchdowns on five drives, excluding the final drive to run out the clock. But the fourth-quarter interception gave Purdue (4-7, 3-5) the ball trailing by 14 with 12 minutes, 42 seconds to play.

UW forced a punt on the ensuing series, and the offense went 76 yards in 10 plays to extend the lead and nix any ideas of a comeback.

Senior kicker Zach Hintze capitalized on his chance to create a memory on Senior Day, booting a 62-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Badgers a 24-17 lead. The UW-record kick was set up by a lightning-quick drive that started with 22 second left in the half, and junior quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Quintez Cephus on the sideline for a 3-yard gain that proved to be critical on the play prior to the kick.

Jonathan Taylor produced his third consecutive 200-yard rushing game, tallying 222 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Coan threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The winner of next week’s UW-Minnesota game will represent the Big Ten West Division in the conference title game.

