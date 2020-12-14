Wisconsin Badgers open to bowl game if invite comes

Shot of energy

Sanborn said the Badgers found out they’d be facing the Gophers not long after the game at Iowa last week.

Both program’s athletic directors had spoken publicly of rescheduling the matchup, so it seemed likely heading into the weekend and Sunday’s announcement from the conference made it official.

“To get that game canceled, it crushed us,” Sanborn said. “We knew that we had to just take it day by day. Once that game got canceled, we were onto the next week. In the back of everyone’s minds we were still hoping — through the little rumors and everything — that this game might be played this weekend. I think a lot of us were still hoping that we’d get this opportunity.”

Chryst said he could sense the players’ excitement and that he found it “neat” to be preparing for the Gophers after it once looked like the teams wouldn’t play this season.

Chryst said last month before the original matchup was canceled that part of the coaches’ job is to prepare the team for the tradition and nature of this game.

“There's a reason the Axe, the one we're playing for right now, is the second one. The first one is in the College Football Hall of Fame,” Chryst said.