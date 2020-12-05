Wisconsin Badgers offense struggles to get going with Indiana Hoosiers a step ahead

The University of Wisconsin football team’s offense looked at times like visiting Indiana had cracked the code to slowing down the No. 18 Badgers.
Turns out, the No. 10 Hoosiers did.
UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz said after the team’s 14-6 loss at Camp Randall Stadium that Indiana had deciphered the Badgers’ calls, meaning the Hoosiers knew when certain plays were coming.
“We had a couple of calls that were … we got our signal and then we heard, ‘Outside zone!’” Mertz said. “When that happens a little bit, you’ve got to play the game. It’s a chess match. You’ve got to go to the sideline, you’ve got to go get your calls.”
From midway through the first quarter on, Mertz would come to the sideline between each play. He’d confer with his reserves — which included senior Jack Coan, who suited up for the first time this season after recovering from a preseason foot injury that required surgery — before returning to the huddle to relay the play call.
Mertz spoke to reporters after UW coach Paul Chryst on Saturday, so it’s unclear whether the Hoosiers apparently having the Badgers’ signals affected what plays were called or how the offense functioned.
“Obviously it’s different,” Mertz said of the system, “but it had to be done tonight.”
UW tallied 342 total yards, 202 of which came from Mertz and the passing game. But it failed to score touchdowns on two red zone drives and scored a season-low six points despite having seven possessions end in Indiana territory.
An unusual Senior Day
The second game at Camp Randall this season was also potentially the final one for the team’s seniors.
UW’s final regular-season home game didn’t have its normal pageantry and pregame honoring of seniors and COVID-19 regulations kept almost all fans from the stadium.
“It was a bittersweet day today knowing that was my last game playing in Camp Randall,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “Time flies. I remember coming here as a recruit, I remember redshirting and running out of the tunnel the first time. I loved it a lot, cherishing every moment, every snap. I love it here, I love being a Badger. It’s almost over and you think about that a lot. I’m just trying to maximize my opportunity here these last few games.
“Yeah, it’s my last game at Camp Randall, but it’s not my last game as a Badger. Just going to keep rolling and try to do everything I can to help this team win.”
UW may host one more game when Big Ten Conference teams compete in divisional crossover games on Dec. 19, but the schedule for that weekend has not yet been determined.
About 20 family members of senior players were able to attend the game.
A UW official said the program asked UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank if seniors’ families could be invited, and those that were able to attend watched the game from separate rooms in box seats and adhered to public health guidelines.
Penalties, special teams’ miscues costly
UW had eight penalties for 81 yards, its second consecutive game with eight penalties.
Three of those penalties came on kickoffs. The Badgers held on the opening kick, negating a return to the 35 from freshman Devin Chandler, who handled return duties for the first time this season. UW was flagged for an illegal wedge block on its second kick return and was offside on its kickoff in the second quarter.
UW’s secondary was flagged twice for defensive pass interference and a holding call wiped out a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Penalties offensively, defensively, special teams … we didn’t help ourselves,” Chryst said.
UW senior Jack Dunn didn’t field the Hoosiers’ last punt, which downed the Badgers at their 8 as they were attempting to tie the game with less than 5 minutes remaining.
Sanborn targeting
A replay review saved the Badgers from being without arguably their most important defensive player down the stretch.
Junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was flagged for targeting in the fourth quarter, but the replay official deemed Sanborn’s contact with Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle was legal and he was allowed to stay in the game.
Tuttle scrambled toward the IU bench and was being tackled by safety Scott Nelson when Sanborn made contact. Sanborn broke down low to the ground and had tried turning his shoulder and head away from Tuttle to avoid contact with his head. Tuttle was checked by IU’s medical staff and briefly went inside the locker room after the play.
Had Sanborn’s targeting penalty been confirmed, he’d have been held out of the first half next week at Iowa as well.
From the infirmary
UW was down six players from its two-deep depth chart, including three receivers. Receivers Danny Davis, Stephan Bracey and Adam Krumholz were all out, as were running back Isaac Guerendo, cornerback Semar Melvin and offensive lineman Cormac Sampson. It was the second missed game this season for Davis, Krumholz and Guerendo.
Center Kayden Lyles was carted off the field in the first quarter after a right leg injury. Receiver Kendric Pryor suffered an upper-body injury while trying to make a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter and didn’t return for UW’s final drive.
The pregame status report also stated safety Titus Toler (back) and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (right arm) are out for the season.
Indiana had 15 players listed as unavailable.
