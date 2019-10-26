COLUMBUS, Ohio — There just wasn’t any room to operate.
Ohio State’s defensive front never allowed the University of Wisconsin’s offensive line to create a big push, it pressured quarterback Jack Coan incessantly to neutralize the passing attack, and the Badgers struggled to stay on the field offensively.
UW looked to have life after a five-play stretch early the third quarter in which it blocked a punt and scored a touchdown to pull within three points, but the Buckeyes responded quickly to that momentum swing and regained control.
Under a driving rain that soaked Ohio Stadium throughout the afternoon Saturday, 13th-ranked UW fell 38-7 to No. 3 Ohio State.
It is the Badgers’ (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) second consecutive loss this season, and their seventh straight loss to the Buckeyes dating back to 2011.
UW’s defense didn’t allow the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) to start fast. But Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields finally started cracking the Badgers’ code late in the second quarter, evading pressure and using his legs to gain chunks of yards and extend drives. Then running back J.K. Dobbins continued landing body blows with big runs on zone-read plays.
Junior defensive end Chase Young made his presence felt early and often for the Buckeyes. The projected top-10 NFL draft pick finished with four sacks, tying a school record, with two sacks in each half. His two second-half sacks also forced Coan fumbles, both of which were recovered by OSU and led to touchdown drives.
Fields’ 27-yard pass to Chris Olave late in the second quarter gave OSU a 10-0 lead at halftime. UW’s defense forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the third quarter, and Alexander Smith blocked the ensuing punt to set the Badgers up with the ball at the OSU 30.
Three plays later, Coan hit senior A.J. Taylor on a vertical route, perfectly lofting the ball in front of Taylor for a 26-yard score. However, the Buckeyes rattled off 28 unanswered points to finish the game.
Fields finished 12 of 22 passing with 167 yards and two TDs, and added 28 yards and a score rushing. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, an average of 8.2 yards per rush.
Coan went 10 of 17 passing with 108 yards and a score. Jonathan Taylor was effectively silenced, gaining 52 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
