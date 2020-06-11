Wisconsin Badgers LT Cole Van Lanen named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, one of the most experienced returners on the University of Wisconsin’s offense, earned preseason honors on Thursday.

Van Lanen was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American first team after starting 13 games for the Badgers at left tackle last season. He started every game except for a November contest against Purdue when he was sidelined with a concussion.

He was one of three Big Ten Conference players to make the first-team offense along with Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis and Iowa kicker Keith Duncan.

Van Lanen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media last season, helping UW win the Big Ten West Division championship and a Rose Bowl berth. He enters the 2020 season with 40 appearances and 14 starts.

