Wisconsin Badgers land 2020 punter Gavin Meyers
Wisconsin Badgers land 2020 punter Gavin Meyers

Oshkosh’s Gavin Meyers committed to the University of Wisconsin football program Wednesday.

Gavin Meyers Mug

Meyers

The punter from Lourdes Academy is rated as a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking. He’s ranked as the No. 18 punter in the class, and earned an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this winter.

Meyers was twice selected to all-state teams by the WFCA, earning honorable mention accolades both times. He becomes the 29th member of the Badgers’ 2020 recruiting class.

UW lost punters Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti to graduation this year. The program brought in Neenah’s Jack Van Dyke, a kicker/punter, in the recruiting class and added punter Andy Vujnovich via transfer from NCAA Division III University of Dubuque.

Meyers, who stand 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds, had offers from Iowa and North Dakota State.

Here's a look at the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class

