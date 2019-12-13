Wisconsin Badgers land 2021 LB Bryan Sanborn, younger brother of Jack Sanborn

The University of Wisconsin football team picked up a recruit Friday with a familiar name.
Bryan Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers’ sophomore inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, tweeted his commitment to the UW program.
You have free articles remaining.
Bryan is a three-star prospect in the 2021 class on both 247sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker out of Lake Zurich, Ill., had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“First off I want to thank god for shaping me into the person and athlete I am today. I want to thank my family for always being there for me and supporting me through this process. To the Lake Zurich community thank you for supporting me and my family through everything, Lake Zurich is truly the best,” Bryan wrote in his tweet.
“I also want to send a thank you to all the colleges that offered me an opportunity to live out my dream to play college football. With that being said I AM 100 PERCENT COMMITTED TO... THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN #onwisconsin.”