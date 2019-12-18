Wisconsin Badgers land four-star LB Kaden Johnson

The University of Wisconsin football team tallied a big win with a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Linebacker Kaden Johnson out of St. Paul, Minn., signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers on Wednesday, giving UW one of the best non-committed recruits in the country. Johnson — a four-star prospect on all major recruiting sites and listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds — is in the top 200 recruits nationally and the top-ranked player in Minnesota.
The Minnehaha Academy linebacker said Tuesday that he was going to decide between UW, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Johnson is the fourth four-star recruit in the Badgers’ 2020 class. Assuming that offensive tackle Riley Mahlman maintains his commitment to the 2021 class, UW will land the top recruit out of Minnesota in consecutive years.