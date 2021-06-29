Wisconsin Badgers land 4-star tackle Joe Brunner from Whitefish Bay

The University of Wisconsin football team landed one of its top in-state recruiting targets Tuesday, with consensus four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner announcing his oral commitment.

Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is the top-ranked player in the state in the 2022 class and ranks among the top 10 offensive tackles in the class nationally. He’s also ranked in the top 100 65 recruits nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.

“I’m staying home,” Brunner wrote in a social media post announcing his decision. “I’m 110% committed to the University of Wisconsin.”

He helped Whitefish Bay go 7-0 in a truncated season last fall, and the offense rushed for 230.1 yards per game, according to Wissports.com. His raw power and quick first step make him a load coming off the ball and his desire to finish blocks is something UW’s offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has favored in prospects over the years.