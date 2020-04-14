You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers land 3-star RB Antwan Roberts in 2021 class
Antwan Roberts

Antwan Roberts, a running back from Tennessee, committed to the Badgers on Tuesday. 

Three-star running back prospect Antwan Roberts announced Tuesday that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.

Roberts — a class of 2021 recruit from Henderson, Tennessee — tweeted his commitment, becoming the 10th oral commitment of the class for the Badgers and the third running back. He joins Verona’s Jackson Acker and Eau Claire Memorial’s Loyal Crawford as running backs in the class.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.

Adding running back depth was crucial for the Badgers, who also are bringing in four-star prospect Jalen Berger in 2020 class. 

UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.

Roberts is the seventh three-star commitment for the Badgers in the 2021 class, which also features three four-star recruits.

Get to know the 2021 Badgers' recruiting class

Tags

