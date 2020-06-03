Wisconsin Badgers land 3-star DL Mike Jarvis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Jarvis announced Wednesday his oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class.

Jarvis — a Medford, N.J., product and three-star prospect per 247Sports — tweeted a video Wednesday committing to the Badgers, in which he called Madison “the best college town in America.”

Jarvis, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, has potential to play as a defensive or offensive lineman, although he’s been primarily recruited for his ability on defense. Jarvis is listed as a two-star recruit by Rivals.

“I’ve built some amazing relationships over the past year and learned so much,” Jarvis said in his announcement. “I finally want to thank my parents and family for being there, and trusting me, and buying into my dreams, and guiding me down a great path. When things were stressful, you all were there helping me out.

“Thank you coach (Paul) Chryst and coach (Inoke) Breckterfield and the whole Badger family for giving me this opportunity.”

UW entered the field of teams recruiting Jarvis with a scholarship offer in early April, and has been in contact with Breckterfield, the Badgers’ defensive line coach, since then. Jarvis picked UW over scholarship offers from Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers and others.

Jarvis is the 13th commitment in the class, which ranks in the top 20 nationally on 247Sports and Rivals.

