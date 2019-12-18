You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin Badgers land 4-star LB Kaden Johnson
0 comments
topical

Wisconsin Badgers land 4-star LB Kaden Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks about Wisconsin's 21-player 2020 recruiting class.

The University of Wisconsin football team tallied a big win with a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Linebacker Kaden Johnson out of St. Paul, Minn., signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers on Wednesday, giving UW one of the best non-committed recruits in the country. Johnson — a four-star prospect on all major recruiting sites and listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds — is in the top 200 recruits nationally and the top-ranked player in Minnesota.

The Minnehaha Academy linebacker said Tuesday that he was going to decide between UW, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Johnson is the fourth four-star recruit in the Badgers’ 2020 class. Assuming that offensive tackle Riley Mahlman maintains his commitment to the 2021 class, UW will land the top recruit out of Minnesota in consecutive years.

Get to know the 2020 Badgers' recruits

0 comments
46
4
1
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics