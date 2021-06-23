 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Badgers home sporting events expected to be at full capacity
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Wisconsin Badgers home sporting events expected to be at full capacity

  • 0

The stands at Camp Randall Stadium will likely be full the next time “Jump Around” plays over the speaker system.

University of Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday that sporting events will have full capacity after being restricted to only players and coaches’ families last season due to COVID-19. Officials also announced key dates regarding ticket sales for football games.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to our venues beginning this fall," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills."

UW’s decision comes as COVID-19 case counts decline in Wisconsin and follows a pattern set by the state’s professional teams. UW isn’t planning to require masks at events but will follow CDC guidelines regarding face coverings.

"We've missed the energy of our fans so much," said Chris McIntosh, who will succeed Alvarez as AD on July 1. "To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I'm ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff."

University of Wisconsin deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh discusses the Badgers' football ticket plans on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Video courtesy UW Athletics.

Group ticket requests for football games must be made between now and July 1, while general public season tickets and three-game ticket packs go on sale at 8:30 a.m. July 12. Single-game tickets for both home and away games go on sale at 8:30 a.m. July 20. All tickets will be electronically delivered this season.

UW, which budgeted for $27.6 million in football ticket revenue in 2021, opens the season against Penn State at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Officials have been planning to be at full capacity — 80,321 — for months.

“If we're going to spend the time to plan for something, let's plan for bringing a ruckus back into Camp Randall and bringing our fan base back," McIntosh said in February.

Undergraduate student tickets for all classes are sold out, per UW.

UW also has Big Ten home games scheduled against Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska as well as non-conference games against Eastern Michigan and Army. Games against Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa have been among the most-attended events at Camp Randall in the past 15 years.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics