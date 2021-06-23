Wisconsin Badgers home sporting events expected to be at full capacity

The stands at Camp Randall Stadium will likely be full the next time “Jump Around” plays over the speaker system.

University of Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday that sporting events will have full capacity after being restricted to only players and coaches’ families last season due to COVID-19. Officials also announced key dates regarding ticket sales for football games.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to our venues beginning this fall," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills."

UW’s decision comes as COVID-19 case counts decline in Wisconsin and follows a pattern set by the state’s professional teams. UW isn’t planning to require masks at events but will follow CDC guidelines regarding face coverings.

"We've missed the energy of our fans so much," said Chris McIntosh, who will succeed Alvarez as AD on July 1. "To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I'm ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff."