Wisconsin Badgers' historic recruiting class push program toward 'blue-blood' status

“We want it all to measure up. So, yeah, it's a big deal for us. We love to be in the conversations and people talking top-20 and that kind of stuff. Awesome to hear, that helps us get us over the hump. We're not, again, rating chasers, it just means we want our evaluation considered just like some of the other programs that you would consider a blue-blood. We’re a blue-blood program and that's where we should be. And we have to work to continue to do that. And that means getting in some battles. And we want to feel like we’ve got a strong enough product to do that.”

Talent-rich defense gets richer

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard expressed similar excitement about the class.

His defense loaded up on talented, versatile linebackers and brought in intriguing prospects to mold in the secondary. But Leonhard — who went from Badgers walk-on to All-American to 10-year NFL veteran — wasn’t concerned so much with ratings as he was continuing what helped land these recruits.

“We had great success on the field, which was helping to translate into great recruiting, and now we have to take the talent that we have and continue to develop it and make sure that production shows up on the field at this level, right?” Leonhard said.