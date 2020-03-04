Wisconsin Badgers hire Alvis Whitted as wide receivers coach

Alvis Whitted didn’t let a short stint with the Green Bay Packers sully his opinion on coaching receivers in the state of Wisconsin.
The University of Wisconsin football program announced it hired Whitted, a former NFL receiver and veteran college coach, as its wide receivers coach on Wednesday.
Whitted, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders during his NFL career, replaces Ted Gilmore, who left UW for Michigan State last month.
Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL, appearing in 123 games, including 24 starts. He had 74 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns in his pro career. The North Carolina State product was drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in the 1998 draft. Whitted played for the Raiders in their Super Bowl XXXVII loss to Tampa Bay.
A longtime special teams ace, Whitted returned kicks during his college and pro careers.
Whitted entered the college coaching field in 2010 when he joined the staff at NCAA Division III Millsaps College. He was a quality control coach at UCLA in 2011 before landing at Colorado State. He served as the Rams’ wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers in 2019.
Green Bay played in the NFC Championship Game last season, but parted ways with Whitted in January.
Whitted coached two Biletnikoff Award finalists while with Colorado State, Michael Gallup and Rashard Higgins.