Wisconsin Badgers hire Alvis Whitted as wide receivers coach

Alvis Whitted didn’t let a short stint with the Green Bay Packers sully his opinion on coaching receivers in the state of Wisconsin.

The University of Wisconsin football program announced it hired Whitted, a former NFL receiver and veteran college coach, as its wide receivers coach on Wednesday.

Whitted, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders during his NFL career, replaces Ted Gilmore, who left UW for Michigan State last month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL, appearing in 123 games, including 24 starts. He had 74 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns in his pro career. The North Carolina State product was drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in the 1998 draft. Whitted played for the Raiders in their Super Bowl XXXVII loss to Tampa Bay.

A longtime special teams ace, Whitted returned kicks during his college and pro careers.