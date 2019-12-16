Wisconsin Badgers get commitment from OLB Ayo Adebogun for 2021

The University of Wisconsin football team picked up another defensive player for its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.
Ayo Adebogun, a three-star outside linebacker prospect out of Homestead High School in Mequon, made his oral commitment to the Badgers, according to Rivals and 247sports. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press this season, and he is the seventh member of the 2021 class.
He’s the second 2021 commitment for the Badgers this weekend, following
inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn out of Lake Zurich, Illinois, who committed Friday night.
Adebogun tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles this season, according to
wissports.net. Rose Bowl flashback: Images from the last time the Badgers played Oregon in the Rose Bowl
Stage is set
The Rose Bowl stadium is set for the Wisconsin Badgers and Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Making an entrance
Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema acknowledges fans as he and his team arrive for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Ready for action
Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson arrives with his teammates to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
'On, Wisconsin'
"On, Wisconsin" Rose Bowl game towels are ready for Badgers fans in the north end of the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Marching to their own beat
The Wisconsin Marching Band marches across the field before the 2012 Rose Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Paw patrol
Wisconsin fans wave with their Badgers' paws during pre-game activities before the 2012 Rose Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Get your programs!
Rosando Sanchez yells "Programs" as fans enter the Rose Bowl for a game between Wisconsin and Oregon in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Family first
Sacha Viviano, a UW-Madison freshman from Wisconsin Rapids, poses for a picture for her father, Dave, at the grand south entrance to the Rose Bowl stadium before the game Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Flying high
A stealth bomber does a flyover before the 2012 Rose Bowl game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Oregon Ducks on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Taking the field
The Wisconsin Badgers take the field at the 2012 Rose Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Airborne attack
Wisconsin running back Montee Ball goes airborne on a first down run as Oregon linebacker Derrick Malone Jr. closes in during the first quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Starting strong
Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis crosses the goal line on a first quarter touchdown past Oregon cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2012.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Celebrating a score
Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Badgers running back Bradie Ewing in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Bringing down Ball
Wisconsin running back Montee Ball is wrapped up by Oregon defensive back Terrance Mitchell in the second quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Running on empty
Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas runs for a touchdown in the first quarter as Wisconsin linebacker Mike Taylor, left, and defensive back Dezmen Southward give futile chase in the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Defense comes through
Wisconsin defensive end Louis Nzegwu runs 33 yards for a second-quarter touchdown after picking up a fumble by Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Trying to hold on
Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis catches a pass in the fourth quarter as Oregon defensive back Terrance Mitchell closes in at the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Abbrederis fumbled the ball when tackled and Oregon recovered the ball.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Ready to roll
Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson is ready for the snap in the second quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Point taken
The Oregon bench points to the ball after Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis fumbled in the fourth quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon recovered the ball.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Breaking free
Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas runs for a touchdown early in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Thomas had touchdown runs of 91 and 64 yards — his lone carries — against the UW defense in Oregon’s 45-38 victory over Wisconsin in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Taking the high road
Wisconsin running back Montee Ball, who ran for 122 of his 164 yards in the first half, attempts to hurdle Oregon's John Boyett in the third quarter of the Badgers' loss to the Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Friendly chat
Wisconsin cornerback Marcus Cromartie has a few words with Oregon running back LaMichael James during the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl. James rushed for 159 yards on 25 carries.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Reeling it in
Oregon wide receiver Lavasier Tuinei hauls in a pass over Wisconsin cornerback Marcus Cromartie for a first down in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Coming through in the clutch
Wisconsin safety Aaron Henry runs back an interception in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Takes two to tackle
Wisconsin tight end Jacob Pedersen is tackled by Oregon defensive end Dion Jordan, left, and linebacker Michael Clay on a first down catch in the second quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Taking the lead
Wisconsin wide receiver Nick Toon beats Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu for an 18-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Badgers' 45-38 loss to the Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl. The touchdown gave UW its final lead at 38-35.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Toon time
Wisconsin wide receiver Nick Toon catches a touchdown pass past Oregon cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Talking it out
Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema talks with the referee during the 2012 Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Missed opportunity
Oregon head coach Chip Kelly reacts to an interception by Wisconsin safety Aaron Henry in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Carried away
Oregon offensive linesman Carson York is wheeled off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
'Jump Around'
Wisconsin fans do the "Jump Around" between the third and fourth quarters of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Stopped short
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland forces Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Badgers' loss to the Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Fire away
Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas throws a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Ducks' win over the Badgers in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Momentum shift
Oregon linebacker Kiko Alonso intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin tight end Jacob Pedersen in the third quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Diminishing returns
Wisconsin defensive back Andrew Lukasko tackles Oregon running back LaMichael James on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Biding his time
Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas gets pass protection from the pressure by Wisconsin defensive tackles Ethan Hemer, left, and Patrick Butrym in the fourth quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Finishing strong
Oregon wide receiver Lavasier Tuinei pulls in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Last stand
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland, from left, cornerback Marcus Cromartie, linebacker Mike Taylor, and safety Aaron Henry walk off the field after the Badgers' final defensive play of the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Delivering the goods
Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson delivers a pass against Oregon during the 2012 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Wilson passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers' 45-38 loss to the Ducks.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Ticking clock
Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson disputes the ruling that time had expired in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 45-38 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl. Wilson thought his spike of the ball had stopped the clock before it ran out — providing enough time to run one more play from the Oregon 25-yard line.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
On his way out
Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson runs off the field after the Badgers' loss to the Oregon Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl. It was the final game with the Badgers for Wilson, who went on to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Hoisting the hardware
Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas hoists the Rose Bowl trophy into the air after the Ducks defeated the Badgers in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
One for all
Oregon players celebrate with the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Upsetting outcome
A deflated Darrin Pulsfus of Prairie du Sac watches the fifth quarter marching band performance after Wisconsin lost to Oregon in the 2012 Rose Bowl. "It's sad we lost, but it was such a great game to be at," he said.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Bowled over
Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the Badgers' loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif., Bielema fell to 2-4 in bowl games, including 0-2 in BCS games — both Rose Bowl losses.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Fans get in on action
Oregon wide receiver Josh Huff brings the Rose Bowl trophy to fans after the Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
