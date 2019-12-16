Wisconsin Badgers get commitment from OLB Ayo Adebogun for 2021

The University of Wisconsin football team picked up another defensive player for its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.

Ayo Adebogun, a three-star outside linebacker prospect out of Homestead High School in Mequon, made his oral commitment to the Badgers, according to Rivals and 247sports. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press this season, and he is the seventh member of the 2021 class.

He’s the second 2021 commitment for the Badgers this weekend, following inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn out of Lake Zurich, Illinois, who committed Friday night.

Adebogun tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles this season, according to wissports.net.

