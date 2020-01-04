Wisconsin Badgers get commitment from four-star RB Jalen Berger

The University of Wisconsin football team filled arguably the only hole in its 2020 recruiting class on Saturday.
Jalen Berger — a four-star running back recruit according to 247sports, ESPN and Rivals — announced his oral commitment to the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Berger wasn’t able to play in the game due to a knee injury, but he is an important recruit for UW.
He is the fifth four-star recruit the Badgers will bring in with the 2020 class, and he brings a fresh face to a running back room that lost Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. Berger is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin,” Berger said on the NBC broadcast. “Built a great relationship with (running backs) coach (John) Settle and coach (Paul) Chryst, and the O-line is just amazing. University of Wisconsin for me.”
With Berger’s commitment, UW’s 2020 class ranks 24th in the country per 247sports and 26th on Rivals. Should those rankings stand, the 2020 class will be the best in program history in the recruiting rankings era.
Berger comes to UW from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He continues a New Jersey running back pipeline that has produced some of the best players in UW history. Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, All-Big Ten performer Corey Clement, and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Taylor all came from New Jersey.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose UW out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skillset to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his prep career.
Nelson, Wedig play together in All-American Bowl
Two recruits that signed with the Badgers in December were on the offensive line for the West team on Saturday.
Trey Wedig, a four-star tackle from Kettle Moraine High School, started at right tackle, while Jack Nelson, a four-star tackle from Stoughton, was listed as the second-string right guard. They played a number of series together for the West team.
Bell announces transfer
Redshirt junior linebacker Christian Bell tweeted Friday night that he will transfer from UW.
Bell graduated in December, and will play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound outside linebacker played in 24 games through his career, including seven this season. He tallied eight total tackles and two sacks at UW.
NFL bound: Jonathan Taylor receives outpouring of support after deciding to go pro
Recognizing the GOAT
THANK YOU GOAT! Go wreck up the league now pic.twitter.com/gX7PwqVJBy— Wisco Disco (@Wisco_Disco_) January 4, 2020
Saturdays not as special
Saturday’s will not be the same— Jacob Norman🧀 (@NormanJacob14) January 4, 2020
Doing it all
One of the best, most well rounded RB’s I can ever remember seeing in college.— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 4, 2020
Best of luck bro!
There's always hope
Thank you @JayT23 ! You have made us proud! Good luck in the NFL! I’m hoping the @packers draft you! 🙏🏻— Brian W (@BWKickboy) January 4, 2020
Bittersweet moment
😞 I’m so sad to see you leave, but it’s the best thing for your career, thank you for making the last 3 years of Wisconsin football amazing. Good luck in the NFL ❤️— KorverSZN (@KorverSZN_) January 4, 2020
Carrying the torch
Thank you for giving us three amazing years! You carried on an amazing tradition of RB at Wisconsin and I’ll enjoy watching you on Sundays— Jesse (@kberg86) January 4, 2020
Once a Badger, always a Badger
Such a class act. Get out there and REPRESENT!! Badger Nation is so proud of you!!! ❤️👐❤️— Patti (Jamaal Williams Stan Account) (@pdubsRN) January 4, 2020
An all-time great
thank you for everything!!! watching you at camp randall was the best thing ever. forever my all time favorite badger!! i’ll always be a fan, no matter what team drafts you!! good luck with everything!!❤️❤️— emma 🐝 (@emmabee_16) January 4, 2020
And even then...
Good Luck!! I will always root for you(Unless you are a Viking😜)— bat54603 (@jen54601) January 4, 2020
Class act, on and off the field
Thank you for three of the best years a running back has ever produced at the collegiate level, and thank you for being the best face of the program the Badgers could ask for. Excited to see what you do on Sundays.— Taylor Valentine (@TaylorValen9) January 4, 2020
At home among the greats
All great running backs run with their feet under them. None better this year and @jayT23 reminds me of some of the greats. #OnWisconsin— Joe Moore Is Watching (@JoeWatching) January 4, 2020
A cut above the rest
I’ve watched a lot of great football players come and go through Wisconsin. I can honestly say your my favorite Badger of all time. Your the 🐐— Marky Mark (@OGColtsfan1995) January 4, 2020
Ready for the next level
Thank YOU JT ❤️ It was an honor watching you as a Badger. Now go get yours...The league ain't ready‼️ #JT23 #OnceABadger #OnWisconsin— Spencer T (@ST960517) January 4, 2020
Time to get paid
Go get that money dude! Been fun watching you!— Chris Payne (@ChrisPayneInc) January 4, 2020
Eager to see what's next
Thank you for everything Jonathan! You’re one of the all time greats. Can’t wait to watch you out there on Sundays! Forever a Badger🙌🏼— Jake Maier (@gingerjake46) January 4, 2020
Plenty to be thankful for
Thank you for the hard work. Thank you for the representation of our state and our university. Thank you for the highlights and memories. Thank you for being a Badger! You’ll be missed.— David Johnson (@stoutguy04) January 4, 2020
Bring it on
Thank you 🙏🏼 time to bring it in the NFL 🙌— Roddy19 (@Roddy19) January 4, 2020
Setting a strong example
Looking forward to watching you on Sundays! Good luck and thank you for being a positive role model! #OnWisconsin— BuckyBeers (@runningbucky) January 4, 2020
Smiling through it all
Best of luck. Loved watching you on Saturdays and hope to see your great smile on Sundays. #OnWisconsin— Melanie Hawkins (@Melanie90661787) January 4, 2020
Always ready to break loose
Ty JT for making these last 3 years of college football exciting to watch I enjoyed every minute of watching the games this year cause you are so fun to watch all the highlight plays u make its like almost everyone of your runs is gonna be a highlight play. Gl on the draft bro— stephen wernsman (@High_Logiic) January 4, 2020
Packers still come first
Been an absolute ball cheering for you on Saturday. Fear cheering against you on a Sunday when your team is playing against the Pack. Good luck in the NFL! Go get it!— Mike Jones (@gbpackmike) January 4, 2020
I'm not crying, you're crying
We’ll miss you! pic.twitter.com/hrk1jGO1YX— Kim Richards (@kim_richards3) January 4, 2020
B1G relief for some
I know there are 13 Big 10 schools that are very happy with your decision. One school is sad. Good luck at the next level.— Tim Monson (@TimMonson3) January 4, 2020
Standout at any level
Future pro bowler— Ronnie (@Ronnie78491491) January 4, 2020
Character shines through
Thank you for everything JT! Watching you play was admirable in so many ways. Not only was your athletic ability eye popping, but your character on and off the field made me really appreciate how special of a person you are. Best of luck to you at the next level! #OnWisconsin— Katie Giuffre (@ktgiu22) January 4, 2020
Growing up before our eyes
Thank you! It's been an absolute joy to watch you grow and I'm excited to see you on the next level.— Sean Cusack (@sccusack) January 4, 2020
Another in a line of greats
@BadgerFootball RBs in the #NFL are elite. I’m sure Taylor will be no different! Very excited to watch this guy get drafted and dominate in his career! #GoalLineFadePodcast— The Goal Line Fade Podcast (@GoalL1neFade) January 4, 2020
A true leader
Thank you for giving it your all JT...Best of luck in the NFL you’ll continue to lead by example. Keep making Wisconsin proud!— Jeff Carroll (@JeffreyJ2006) January 4, 2020
Generational talent
You were a joy to watch. Best RB to watch since Barry Sanders. Thank you very much and I will still follow you in the NFL. Good Luck.— Greg Buchanan (@goale35) January 4, 2020
Brimming with pride
Badger Nation is proud of you and we were lucky to have you and watch you grow. May you achieve all of your future goals. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8XE8MJYh1H— Ben (@BSquires9) January 4, 2020
