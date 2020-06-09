You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers freshman OL Dylan Barrett's work ethic sets him apart
Dylan Barrett’s path to the University of Wisconsin started at the base of a hill in a park near his home.

By doing exercises up and down that hill, the Badgers early enrollee started to mold his body into that of a Division I football player. It was on that hill that he harnessed the work ethic that separated himself from other recruits. It was on that hill that he was found his drive.

“I originally got it from Walter Payton. I’m a die-hard Bears fan. I read a book in elementary school about him and he had a hill in his backyard. That was his place where he could go and just bust his butt to get stuff done,” Barrett said. “I went down street on my bike and found this huge hill and that was my place. That was where I learned that I could excel by doing extra work that other guys weren’t.”

Barrett is one of seven offensive linemen in UW’s 2020 recruiting class and one of the five who received a scholarship. He’s the only out-of-state player in that group — his hometown of St. Charles, Ill., is a western suburb of Chicago about two hours south of Madison.

The 6-foot-6, 296-pounder projects as a guard for the Badgers, and that’s the position he’s been working at since he arrived to campus in January. The three-star recruit was hoping that getting a set of spring practices under his belt would help make the transition to Big Ten Conference football a bit easier, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced those to be canceled and the UW campus to be shut down.

Barrett’s work ethic — and friends with weight sets — were keys in finding ways to stay in shape during his time away from campus.

“You might not have the best facilities to work out in, or the most weight to work out with, or whatever it may be, but you can push yourself. You can do the extra reps, you can do the extra sprints,” he said.

St. Charles East coach Bryce Farquhar remembers first meeting Barrett at his program’s freshman orientation. He saw Barrett’s size — between 6-1 and 6-2 at the time — but what stood out was how Barrett attacked workouts. Farquhar said Barrett was always ready to work and to sacrifice more.

Barrett quickly rose through the Saints’ program, eventually starting a playoff game for the varsity team his freshman season. Barrett’s potential was apparent, Farquhar said, and as he continued to grow through his high school career, he stayed committed to the finer points of being a successful lineman.

“When you see most linemen, they’re going to be physical. But there are a lot of big kids out there that aren’t going to end up at Wisconsin,” Farquhar said. “He’s got great bend, great mobility. He’s got great ankle flexibility that helps him keep his weight low to the ground and keep his power low and move people.”

By the end of his sophomore year, Barrett was drawing interest from a number of college programs. Illinois was the first Big Ten school to offer him a scholarship, and others followed. He had an offer from UW already when he attended a Badgers’ summer camp, where offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph saw Barrett work up.

“He just did an awesome job in camp, really stood out. So getting to kind of see his progression from that camp to that junior year really helped me in evaluating him,” Rudolph said on signing day. “I’m excited about him because of those characteristics.”

Barrett’s recruiting interest peaked that summer, as he collected more than a dozen scholarship offers.

Farquhar said he could see that at times the decision weighed on his star lineman.

“We haven’t had a kid from our program with that many offers for 20 years. But I think he handled it well. He reached out to people who had been there before, previous recruits he knew, and got as much information as he could,” Farquhar said.

Barrett was already leaning toward choosing UW when he visited campus for the 2018 game against Nebraska. He was on the sideline during warmups and was taken out to the “W” at midfield to talk with coach Paul Chryst. It was his first time meeting the Badgers’ coach, and that interaction was meaningful.

“It was 20, 30 minutes before game time,” Barrett said. “He took time out of that atmosphere to come and talk to me and shake my hand. That showed a lot.”

The transition into a full-time college student was about as difficult as Barrett expected, but he said he appreciated how the football team quickly embraced him and held him to a high standard. He said the offensive line room has been extremely helpful, in particular redshirt junior Logan Bruss, who started 13 games last season.

“He’s done a great job bringing me in and showing me around. If I have any questions, I can go to him right away,” Barrett said of Bruss. “Honestly, all the guys are great with that. There hasn’t been a time where I’ve had a question and I’ve hesitated to go to a guy or wondered if they’d help me.”

Barrett returned to campus Sunday after being away for nearly three months due to COVID-19. Football and volleyball players are the first groups allowed to return to campus in UW’s first phase of a return to training and competition.

He says he’s ready to be a “sponge” to whatever UW coaches want him to do, and is excited to see what a deep and talent 2020 offensive line class can do together.

“There’s a lot of guys coming from a lot of different places, but it’s pretty cool to come together and have the same goal,” he said. “We want to be the best team in the country and the best O-line in the country.”

Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class

