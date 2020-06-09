Wisconsin Badgers freshman OL Dylan Barrett's work ethic sets him apart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dylan Barrett’s path to the University of Wisconsin started at the base of a hill in a park near his home.

By doing exercises up and down that hill, the Badgers early enrollee started to mold his body into that of a Division I football player. It was on that hill that he harnessed the work ethic that separated himself from other recruits. It was on that hill that he was found his drive.

“I originally got it from Walter Payton. I’m a die-hard Bears fan. I read a book in elementary school about him and he had a hill in his backyard. That was his place where he could go and just bust his butt to get stuff done,” Barrett said. “I went down street on my bike and found this huge hill and that was my place. That was where I learned that I could excel by doing extra work that other guys weren’t.”

Barrett is one of seven offensive linemen in UW’s 2020 recruiting class and one of the five who received a scholarship. He’s the only out-of-state player in that group — his hometown of St. Charles, Ill., is a western suburb of Chicago about two hours south of Madison.