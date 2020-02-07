Wisconsin Badgers football team to play night game vs. Notre Dame next season

The University of Wisconsin football team will take on Notre Dame this fall in a night game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

UW announced Friday that the Badgers will face the Fighting Irish at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the home of the Packers. The game will be televised by NBC.

UW hasn’t played Notre Dame in football since 1964. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 8-6-2.

The Badgers went 10-4 last season, finishing the season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Notre Dame went 11-2 and beat Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl.

The Notre Dame game will be at least the second night game for the Badgers in the first month of the 2020 season. UW will play Indiana the night of Friday, Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium. The kickoff time for that game has not been announced.

