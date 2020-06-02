Wisconsin Badgers football team allowed to train on campus June 8

Chryst spoke during his call about players’ creativity in finding ways to train during the pandemic, with some building equipment of their own or fashioning makeshift dumbbells out of household items. Players will now be allowed to UW facilities for the first time since March 13.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported last week that the NCAA’s oversight committee is likely to recommend a six-week preseason football camp for all teams. That timeline would have the Badgers reporting to camp in mid-July before opening the season against Indiana on Sept. 4.

Barry Alvarez, UW’s athletic director and former football coach, said on his monthly radio show in May that six weeks is the “ideal” length of time given the situation.

"I've played and I've coached where it's been three weeks," Alvarez said on his show broadcast on 1310 WIBA and Learfield/IMG College. "I think you could prepare a team in four weeks. In talking with Paul, if it's four weeks, we can get ready in four. If it's three, we can get ready in three. If it's five, we spread things out and get ready in five. If it's six, you have the luxury of working that out."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.