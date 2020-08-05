Wisconsin Badgers football schedule released

The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 5, but can be moved back to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 if needed.

The number of fans allowed at games if they're played is still to be determined, but there will not be season tickets for UW games. In a letter to season ticket holders, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said, “We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets.”

In the same letter, season-ticket buyers were given the option to donate their purchase to the Badger Legacy Campaign, apply their payment to 2021 season tickets, or receive a refund.

Games are beginning the same weekend as originally scheduled, something that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says is intended to provide the most flexibility.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!