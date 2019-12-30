Wisconsin Badgers fans take Rose Bowl opportunity to check off item from bucket list

LOS ANGELES — Sandy and Marvin Klang had to do it. It was the same with Brenda and Dave Steward.

It was the same with many in the crowd of thousands of University of Wisconsin football fans who gathered Monday for a pep rally where a mass of red took over the L.A. Live outdoor venue outside Staples Center.

They'll be able to scratch off an item from their bucket lists when they see the Badgers play Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

"We just decided now is the time," said Sandy Klang of Sun Prairie. "We're not getting any younger. We don't know when they'll be here again. We don't want to come when it's not Wisconsin."

Standing in the sun as shadows started to dip behind the Staples Center before UW's pep rally started, Dave and Brenda Steward of Hudson said they had always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl but never before made it happen.

"This year, ... we said if they get to the Rose Bowl, we're going," Dave Steward said.

The Stewards said they were only two of a throng of red-clad Badgers fans waiting in line at 7:30 a.m. Monday to see the intricate decorating of floats for the Rose Parade. And that, they said, helps to explain why the event is still cherished by fans.