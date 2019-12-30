Wisconsin Badgers fans take Rose Bowl opportunity to check off item from bucket list

LOS ANGELES — Sandy and Marvin Klang had to do it. It was the same with Brenda and Dave Steward.
It was the same with many in the crowd of thousands of University of Wisconsin football fans who gathered Monday for a pep rally where a mass of red took over the L.A. Live outdoor venue outside Staples Center.
They'll be able to scratch off an item from their bucket lists when they see the Badgers play Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
"We just decided now is the time," said Sandy Klang of Sun Prairie. "We're not getting any younger. We don't know when they'll be here again. We don't want to come when it's not Wisconsin."
Standing in the sun as shadows started to dip behind the Staples Center before UW's pep rally started, Dave and Brenda Steward of Hudson said they had always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl but never before made it happen.
"This year, ... we said if they get to the Rose Bowl, we're going," Dave Steward said.
The Stewards said they were only two of a throng of red-clad Badgers fans waiting in line at 7:30 a.m. Monday to see the intricate decorating of floats for the Rose Parade. And that, they said, helps to explain why the event is still cherished by fans.
"It's the Rose Bowl," Dave Steward said. "It's the whole event. It has a parade with it, all these other festivities that go along with it."
From the stage, Badgers broadcaster Matt Lepay told the throng of Badgers fans that he has been to a lot of iconic football, basketball and baseball venues.
"The Rose Bowl venue is the undisputed champ," he said before offering three words of advice: "Take it in."
Jan and Jeff Wells of Appleton have been taking everything in since they arrived here on Sunday. Jan's father attended the Rose Parade while stationed in California in the early 1940s.
"He never stopped talking about it," she said. "So ever since I've been little, I've watched the parade. If he could do it, I can do it."
Marvin Klang wore the red-and-white, flowered shirt with the Motion W logo that Sandy, his wife, bought him for Christmas. It fit in well surrounded by palm trees and 60-degree temperatures in southern California. But in Madison?
"The early games, when it's warm out, it'll be fine," Marvin Klang said.
Kent Ellickson of Onalaska may have had him beat. He bought a tuxedo coat outfitted with red sequins for the trip and posed for pictures at the pep rally.
He has been to the Rose Bowl before with what he called an entourage of fans from Middleton and Denver.
"You just feel the energy when you come out here," Ellickson said. "And you always meet people that you know from all over the place."
The Wisconsin Alumni Association brought around 1,250 fans on its four charter flights to southern California. There were a few thousand more joining them Monday to watch a parade of UW celebrities and athletes take the stage.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez received a chorus of "Happy Birthday to You" from the crowd to celebrate his 73rd birthday. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, members of the NCAA runner-up Badgers volleyball team and former Badgers running back Melvin Gordon also were among those who spoke.
UW coach Paul Chryst and four of his players — Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz, Chris Orr and Zack Baun — bounced on the stage to "Jump Around" and a member of the UW band handed Orr a tuba to put around his shoulders.
Lynn and Terry Mayer of Janesville waited to watch their grandson in the UW marching band. Riley Mayer is a freshman who plays flugelhorn.
And let's be clear: It was the band that brought the Mayers to California.
"We enjoy the football team and all that, but we wouldn't have spent all that money to come out here," Terry Mayer said. "It's well worth it; don't get me wrong."
Interjected Lynn Mayer: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, that's the way we're looking at it."