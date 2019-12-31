Wisconsin Badgers fans make themselves feel at home in Pasadena before Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The lunch rush was escalating Tuesday inside the walls of the quaint Pie 'n Burger restaurant along California Boulevard, with fans of the University of Wisconsin football team joining the queue.
Owner Michael Osborn smiled when asked whether having the Badgers in the Rose Bowl is good for business.
"Being a true capitalist, it doesn't bother me at all," he said. "I'm always happy when Wisconsin comes."
For some, getting one of the roughly 25 counter seats inside Pie 'n Burger or a spot at one of the three tables has been a tradition when the Badgers make it to Pasadena.
The Big Ten Network has featured the cozy, 56-year-old restaurant, which has been helped by occasional mentions in the Madison media when UW is headed West.
"The one thing I'll say about Wisconsin fans is, it's either go big or go home," Osborn said. "And they go big. They get the burger, they get the fries, they get the milkshake, the pie, the ice cream. They don't cheat themselves out."
Ken Werner, of Mukwonago, was ready to go big for lunch along with his wife, Jill, and Mike and Mary Hatch, of West Bend. Wednesday's Badgers game against Oregon continues a streak for the Werners: They said they have seen every Badgers home and away game since the mid-1980s.
This is Rose Bowl No. 7 for them, but Tuesday was their first stop at Pie 'n Burger.
"Everybody seems to know about it," Ken Werner said. "It's an iconic place."
So, of course, is the Rose Bowl.
"I've been to probably 70 different stadiums. It is college football's temple," Ken Werner said. "It's not the best viewing because the seats very much slant so you're not sitting on top of the field. But it's the mountains in back, it's the weather. We'll do the parade. We'll walk down the hill, we'll tailgate a little bit and then we'll do the game. It's just way cool. I would never miss a Rose Bowl."
On the other hand, this was the first trip to the Rose Bowl for Koviena Nelson, of Phoenix, who drove with her friend Amy Schwenner, of Grafton. Schwenner was responsible for Nelson becoming a Badgers fan, but Wednesday's game will be only Nelson's second in person.
"It's been amazing," Nelson said of the southern California atmosphere as she waited for a seat for lunch. "To see all the Badger fans everywhere you go — I see very few Oregon fans, and I love it. I want seas of red."
A return 60 years later
Lou Reinstra, of New Richmond, hopes the game will be better for the Badgers than the one he saw 60 years ago. UW lost to Washington 44-8 in Pasadena on the first day of the 1960s.
Reinstra's vantage point for that game was unique: He watched it from inside the Bucky Badger costume.
"I attempted to make it as entertaining as possible," Reinstra said.
From 1956 to 1960, Reinstra was the UW mascot for sporting events, and he rode a train from Madison to Pasadena along with the cheerleaders and band.
Back then, the Bucky costume was a papier-mache head, a letter sweater — Reinstra said he wore his own starting in his sophomore year — and a set of boxing gloves until the school eliminated the sport.
Reinstra had a brush with celebrity during halftime of the 1960 Rose Bowl when he saw a big convertible come into the stadium with the parade grand marshal, then-Vice President Richard Nixon.
"I went over and talked to the Secret Service personnel," Reinstra said. "I said, 'Mind if I ride along?' They said, 'No, we'd love to have you.' There's a bumper that you can stand on with a hand hold on that convertible. And I rode around the stadium behind Richard Nixon.
"After we got through, I had the honor — at that time — of shaking Richard Nixon's hand."
Reinstra, 82, is set to arrive in Southern California early Wednesday morning from a vacation in Park City, Utah, with family. He said he wanted to make Bucky a feisty, fun character during his time in the costume and even had a brief dispute with legendary band director Ray Dvorak about Bucky being too entertaining during the band's time on the field.
"I may have been guilty," Reinstra said in a phone interview.
That day six decades ago was memorable, but Reinstra wants to see a Badgers victory this time.
"I hope it's more fun than that Washington game 60 years ago," he said. "It's amazing to me that that could be 60 years ago."
A crown of roses
UW-Madison senior Maggie Dembroski, of Superior, showed up at the Rose Bowl Bash in downtown Los Angeles late Tuesday morning and found a spot to make her own crown of roses.
Wearing it a few hours later after the UW Marching Band finished a performance, Dembroski marveled at the hundreds of Badgers fans attending.
"You always expect we're going to get a good following, but it's just great to see it in a place like L.A., downtown," she said. "To see so many like-minded people who are out here supporting the same cause, it's just great."
