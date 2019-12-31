Wisconsin Badgers fans make themselves feel at home in Pasadena before Rose Bowl

This is Rose Bowl No. 7 for them, but Tuesday was their first stop at Pie 'n Burger.

"Everybody seems to know about it," Ken Werner said. "It's an iconic place."

So, of course, is the Rose Bowl.

"I've been to probably 70 different stadiums. It is college football's temple," Ken Werner said. "It's not the best viewing because the seats very much slant so you're not sitting on top of the field. But it's the mountains in back, it's the weather. We'll do the parade. We'll walk down the hill, we'll tailgate a little bit and then we'll do the game. It's just way cool. I would never miss a Rose Bowl."

On the other hand, this was the first trip to the Rose Bowl for Koviena Nelson, of Phoenix, who drove with her friend Amy Schwenner, of Grafton. Schwenner was responsible for Nelson becoming a Badgers fan, but Wednesday's game will be only Nelson's second in person.

"It's been amazing," Nelson said of the southern California atmosphere as she waited for a seat for lunch. "To see all the Badger fans everywhere you go — I see very few Oregon fans, and I love it. I want seas of red."

A return 60 years later

