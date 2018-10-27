EVANSTON, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin’s hopes of another Big Ten West title took a major hit Saturday at Northwestern.
With a banged up secondary and backup quarterback Jack Coan making the first start of his career, the Badgers fell 31-17 at Ryan Field, moving them a game back in the division with four weeks remaining.
Coan, who started in place of Alex Hornibrook (head), completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who entered Saturday as the nation’s leading rusher, finished with 46 yards on 11 carries and lost two fumbles.
An interception from Evan Bondoc set up an early touchdown for UW before Northwestern scored 31 of the game’s next 34 points.
The Wildcats built a 14-10 halftime advantage and extended it to 21-10 on Kyric McGowan’s acrobatic 24-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone. They pushed the lead to 31-10 after capitalizing on a lost fumble from Coan deep in his own territory.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions but made some crucial plays that helped the Wildcats pull away in the second half.
