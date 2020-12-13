Wisconsin Badgers fall out of AP Top 25 poll

After a third consecutive loss, the University of Wisconsin football team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

It is the first time since 2018 that UW isn’t ranked in the poll.

UW fell 28-7 to No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, marking a third straight game in which it scored single-digit points. That hasn’t happened for the Badgers’ program since the first three games of the 1980 season.

The Badgers will look to bounce back this weekend in their rivalry matchup against Minnesota, which is coming off a road win against Nebraska despite reportedly being down 33 players from its COVID-19 outbreak.

Four Big Ten teams were ranked in the poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Indiana, No. 15 Northwestern and No. 18 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 10-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Ohio State 5-0

4. Clemson 4-1

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Cincinnati 8-0

7. Indiana 6-1

8. Iowa State 8-2