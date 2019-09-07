It’s almost impossible to overshadow Jonathan Taylor and a University of Wisconsin football defense that hasn’t allowed a point season.
But junior quarterback Jack Coan found a way to do it with the help of Quintez Cephus during the No. 17 Badgers’ 61-0 victory over Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Coan produced the fifth-highest passing yardage total in program history, finishing 26 of 33 for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the most lopsided victory of the Paul Chryst era.
A week after Coan missed on two deep throws to Cephus during a 49-0 victory at South Florida, the two connected on a pair of bombs for touchdowns in the first half. Cephus, a junior wide receiver, finished with six catches for a career-high 130 yards.
The two stars of the win in Tampa last week — Taylor and the defense — did their part to help UW improve to 2-0 heading into a bye week that leads up to the Big Ten opener against Michigan on Sept. 21.
Taylor scored four touchdowns for the second consecutive week. He finished with 102 yards and three scores on the ground and added 17-yard touchdown reception.
Meanwhile, the defense produced its second consecutive shutout and held Central Michigan to 58 total yards.
The Chippewas (1-1), who haven’t beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision team since defeating Northern Illinois in the 2017 regular-season finale, talked a good game but couldn’t back it up on the field.
Two days before the game, Central Michigan senior defensive lineman Robi Stuart provided some bulletin-board material when asked about playing the Badgers.
“They talk this big talk like, ‘Wisconsin this, Wisconsin that.’ I’m like, ‘Chippewas this, Chippewas that.’ You know what I mean?” Stuart said. “We line up in practice the same way they do. Let’s go get this.”
Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain even got in the act, saying this of UW: “Look, they have no idea what’s to come. I feel really good about these guys and the preparation.”
The final tallies?
Total yards: Badgers 599, Chippewas 58.
First downs: Badgers 37, Chippewas 3.
Only 10 UW quarterbacks have passed for 300 yards in a game. Coan nearly reached that total by halftime, finishing 18 of 22 for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Coan had 276 passing yards by halftime to help UW build a 44-0 cushion.
He hit Cephus down the left sideline for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 37-0 with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter.
On the next series, Cephus made a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch and finished off a 46-yard touchdown reception from Coan.
This story will be updated.