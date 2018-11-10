The University of Wisconsin continues to slide further and further from its preseason goals.
The Badgers (6-4, 4-3), ranked No. 4 in August, suffered their fourth loss of the season Saturday at Beaver Stadium, a 22-10 defeat that marked their third in five weeks.
Jonathan Taylor’s 71-yard touchdown run on UW’s first drive did nothing more than present false hope for the Badgers’ offense. While Taylor ripped off yet another stellar performance, finishing with 185 yards on 20 carries, Jack Coan and the passing game once again couldn’t complement the Heisman Trophy candidate.
Coan, filling in for injured starter Alex Hornibrook (concussion), completed 9-of-20 passes for 60 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The sophomore also fumbled a snap on third-and-1 to end UW’s second possession, lost another fumble in the fourth quarter and remained mostly relegated to handing the ball off until the Badgers fell further behind in the second half.
Penn State (7-4, 4-3) responded from Taylor’s long run with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 14-yard scoring toss from Trace McSorley to DeAndre Thompkins, and Coan’s fumbled snap led to a 49-yard field goal for the Nittany Lions with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
Penn State made it 16 unanswered points when Miles Sanders jumped over the line for a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
The Nittany Lions added a field goal on their first drive of the third quarter to take a 19-10 lead, and that two-score advantage proved too much for UW’s sputtering offense to overcome.
A fumble recovery from Zack Baun on the Penn State 30-yard line with less than two minutes left gave the Badgers one final chance at a miracle, but Coan eventually threw an interception on fourth-and-20.
This story will be updated.