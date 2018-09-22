IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin football team needed late-game heroics for the second straight week Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
This time, the Badgers’ uneven offensive performance didn’t matter in the end.
Quarterback Alex Hornibrook gave UW a lead when he fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds remaining, and Alec Ingold’s 33-yard score in the final moments secured a 28-17 victory and saved a disastrous start to the Badgers’ season.
UW (3-1, 1-0) began its game-winning drive on its own 12-yard line before Taylor’s score 10 plays later. Hornibrook found Kendric Pryor for a 28-yard gain to the Iowa 42-yard line, and Garrett Groshek’s 5-yard pass barely picked up a first down on third-and-5 from the Hawkeyes’ 37.
Hornibrook connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for 12 yards and another first down before Taylor’s touchdown.
UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards intercepted a pass that bounced off Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s hands with 0:38 remaining, and Ingold topped off the win with a 33-yard touchdown run.
Iowa (3-1, 0-1) threatened to score on its first drive after going after redshirt freshman cornerback Deron Harrell, who made his first career start in place of Dontye Caesar Williams. Tight end T.J. Hockenson broke away from Harrell on a crossing route for a 24-yard gain to the Hawkeyes’ 47-yard line, and officials flagged the converted wideout for pass interference two plays later.
Redshirt freshman safety Scott Nelson also missed a tackle on the drive, allowing Smith-Marsette to escape around the edge for a 20-yard gain.
The Badgers stuffed Nate Stanley’s quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line, however, ending an 80-yard possession without allowing any points.
UW piggybacked on the momentum by driving 95 yards to take the game’s first lead. Hornibrook found Ferguson for a 17-yard gain on third-and-7 from the Badgers’ 36-yard line, and a clever play-action fake three plays later opened up a 33-yard pass to Ingold down the near sideline on third-and-2.
Ferguson broke open in the end zone for a 6-yard score on another play-action fake the following snap, getting the Badgers on the board 29 seconds into the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes nearly found themselves in field-goal range again before Edwards took down running back Mekhi Sargent’s jet sweep attempt three yards behind the line of scrimmage on third-and-6 from the UW 39.
Iowa finally capitalized the next time out. Stanley bought time on third-and-9 before launching a 46-yard pass to Hockenson, and tight end Noah Fant caught a 21-yard touchdown pass on the next play, tying the game at 7 with 5:08 left in the first half.
Badgers safety D’Cota Dixon forced a fumble and recovered on Kyle Groeneweg’s 23-yard punt return later in the second quarter, but a holding call on left guard Michael Deiter wiped out a third-down conversion and erased the Badgers’ opportunity for a score before the half.
Hockenson, who finished with three catches for 115 yards, broke free for another bomb to begin the third quarter. Off a third-and-1 play action, Stanley found him behind the defense for a 45-yard gain to the Badgers’ 6-yard line.
On third-and-goal from the 2, however, UW inside linebacker Ryan Connelly blew up a toss play for a loss of four, forcing Iowa into a 24-yard field goal.
The Badgers’ offense needed a mental error from the Hawkeyes to regain the lead. After two straight three-and-outs to end the second half, UW went backwards from two penalties — a 12-men in the huddle flag and an intentional grounding call.
On the ensuing punt after a failed third-and-26, however, Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer’s foot made contact with the ball as it rested on the 10-yard line, allowing Badgers true freshman Travian Blaylock to recover.
UW lost more yardage when the Hawkeyes tackled Kendric Pryor four yards behind the line of scrimmage on an end around. Hornibrook successfully threw to Danny Davis’ back shoulder on third-and-goal from the 12, however, and Davis made a nice move just before the goal line to find the end zone and give the Badgers a 14-10 advantage.
Iowa continued to move the ball with relative ease and took the lead right back. Fant scored his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard catch with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
Mistakes continued to hold back UW’s offense. Officials brought back a 15-yard completion to Davis because of a hold on Jason Erdmann, who filled in at center after starter Tyler Biadasz left with an injury in the third quarter.
Hornibrook, who completed 17-of-22 passes for 205 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, then found an open Ferguson on third-and-3, but Ferguson dropped the pass, forcing a punt in Iowa territory.
The Badgers came through in the final minute, however, capturing a much-needed victory after last week’s upset loss to BYU.