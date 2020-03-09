Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst talks Alvis Whitted hire, moving spring practices

“A.J. Abbott, Taj (Mustapha), Stephan Bracey, I’m anxious to see,” Chryst said. “We’ve got one new early enrollee in (Chimere Dike). That group, it’ll be a really good spring for them. Emmet Perry has been injured most every part of it, can he stay healthy?

“It’ll come from that room, but (we) don’t know who it is, right?”

Practices moved back

Chryst said Monday that the Badgers won’t start official spring practices until Sunday, March 22, when the players return from UW’s spring break.

The Badgers finished winter strength and conditioning work last week and Chryst said he felt the players needed the recovery time. They’ll do some conditioning work on the McClain Center turf this week before leaving campus.

“I think we need this week to try to make the most of spring practices. You talk with the group a lot, they have four phases to prepare you for the season. Each phase is really important, but I think each phase you’ve got to kind of ratchet up a bit. They had a productive and good winter, phase two is spring ball and we want to make the most of that. We’ll give them two weeks to get prepared for it,” Chryst said.

Offensive line expected to shuffle