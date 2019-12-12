Wisconsin Badgers center Tyler Biadasz wins Rimington Trophy

It didn’t seem plausible that there was an award for an offensive line position that a University of Wisconsin football player hadn’t won yet.

Junior center Tyler Biadasz remedied that on Thursday.

Biadasz was named the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s most outstanding center, marking the first Badger to win the award.

“I’m extremely grateful, very blessed to have this award,” Biadasz said on the ESPN telecast.

He thanked his family, coaches and teammates for getting him to this stage of his career. The Amherst product came to the Badgers never having played center or snapped a football in a game, but has become the nation’s best.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Rimington Trophy, awarded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, is named after Dave Rimington, a former Nebraska center who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman twice. Rimington was a graduate-assistant coach for the Badgers when they won the Rose Bowl in 1994.

Biadasz was the leader of another strong UW offensive line that helped produce 34.6 points, 240.5 rushing yards and 201.2 passing yards per game. According to ESPN, more than 1,400 of the Badgers’ 3,127 rushing yards this season came up the middle.