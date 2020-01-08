Wisconsin Badgers' center Tyler Biadasz declares for NFL draft

After redshirting as a freshman, Biadasz became the anchor of the offensive line in his second season. With Biadasz in the lineup, the Badgers have gone 31-10, and put together strong offenses. This season, the offense tallied 6,065 yards, eclipsing the 6,000-yard mark for the first time since 2014. UW’s 34.1 points per game were its most since 2014.

UW rushed for 3,263 yards, marking a second consecutive season of more than 3,200 yards on the ground. Entering the Rose Bowl, Biadasz had allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

“I’d like to thank my family — my mom, dad, and my brother. They’ve supported me through everything. I’m going to miss my teammates, the bond I’ve had with all my coaches. I’m definitely going to remember the ups and downs we’ve shared and how we’ve grown and how we’ve persevered. With everything I’ve done here, it truly means the world to me and has created who I am today. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates that supported me all the way,” Biadasz said.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the fans. I’ll always be a Badger. On Wisconsin.”

Biadasz opened holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, who also declared for the draft earlier this month.