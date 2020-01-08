Wisconsin Badgers' center Tyler Biadasz declares for NFL draft

Tyler Biadasz has embodied the offensive line tradition of the University of Wisconsin football program since he joined it four years ago.
He even goes by the nickname “Badger.”
He’ll hope to continue the Badgers’ trend of producing great NFL linemen, as he announced Wednesday he is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way. #GodisGood pic.twitter.com/jTsU9k2ON1— Tyler Biadasz (@TylerBiadasz) January 8, 2020
Biadasz, who has started 41 consecutive games at center for the Badgers, is one of the top-ranked interior linemen in this year’s draft class. A consensus All-American this season, Biadasz became the first UW player to win the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center.
“It means the world to me to play in such a great atmosphere like Wisconsin. The last three years have been more than a dream,” Biadasz said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “They’ve been very touching to my heart and they’ve been really special to me. It’s hard to say goodbye to such a great program like Wisconsin, and (to) all the experiences with so many great people here. With that said, I’ve decided to declare for the NFL draft.”
Biadasz starred at Amherst High School as a defensive linemen, earning a scholarship to UW on that side of the ball. However, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph quickly saw his potential as an offensive lineman and started the conversion process.
After redshirting as a freshman, Biadasz became the anchor of the offensive line in his second season. With Biadasz in the lineup, the Badgers have gone 31-10, and put together strong offenses. This season, the offense tallied 6,065 yards, eclipsing the 6,000-yard mark for the first time since 2014. UW’s 34.1 points per game were its most since 2014.
UW rushed for 3,263 yards, marking a second consecutive season of more than 3,200 yards on the ground. Entering the Rose Bowl, Biadasz had allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
“I’d like to thank my family — my mom, dad, and my brother. They’ve supported me through everything. I’m going to miss my teammates, the bond I’ve had with all my coaches. I’m definitely going to remember the ups and downs we’ve shared and how we’ve grown and how we’ve persevered. With everything I’ve done here, it truly means the world to me and has created who I am today. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates that supported me all the way,” Biadasz said.
“Finally, I’d like to thank the fans. I’ll always be a Badger. On Wisconsin.”
Biadasz opened holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, who also declared for the draft earlier this month.
Draft analysts from ESPN, CBS and The Draft Network predict Biadasz will be taken late in the first round or early in the second.
Biadasz is the third non-senior UW player to declare for the NFL draft, following running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
The NFL draft is set for April 25 to 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Get to know UW's 2020 recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.
AARON WITT
A three-star defensive end/linebacker recruit out of Winona, Minn., Witt was previously committed to Minnesota and Iowa before signing with the Badgers.
"Aaron Witt is a guy that can do so many things. He’s just scratching the surface. Love what he’s going to be able to do and provide some flexibility for us as a staff," UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.
Playing linebacker might be a bit of an adjustment after a high school career of playing on the line.
KADEN JOHNSON
A four-star linebacker out of Minnehaha Academy, Johnson was a late addition to the class. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson blends size, speed and power well and has a chance to stand out quickly.
He held 30-plus scholarship offers, but chose UW over Nebraska and Minnesota.
JALEN BERGER
Jalen Berger, a consensus four-star running back recruit, committed to the Badgers on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Army All-American Bowl.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose UW out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skillset to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his prep career.
Berger is the fifth four-star player in the class.