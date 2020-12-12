Wisconsin Badgers can't find an answer for Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The only player who could stop Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, it turned out, was himself.

The University of Wisconsin secondary sure didn’t have many answers for Smith-Marsette, who caught seven passes for 140 yards and two scores in the No. 19 Hawkeyes’ 28-7 victory over the No. 25 Badgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Smith-Marsette may have put up even bigger numbers had he not injured himself while showboating late in the third quarter. He returned to the sidelines wearing a protective boot covering his left foot, but by that time Smith-Marsette had done enough damage against a UW defense that faded in the second half.

“Defensively, we did some things really well,” UW coach Paul Chryst said, “and there were a couple, obviously, big plays that they were able to take advantage of.”

Considering how inept the UW offense was for the third consecutive game, the defense had to be almost perfect if the Badgers were going to emerge with their fifth consecutive victory in the series.