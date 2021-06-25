Wisconsin Badgers add 3-star DT Curtis Neal to 2022 recruiting class

The University of Wisconsin football team’s hot recruiting week continued Friday with the commitment of consensus three-star defensive lineman Curtis Neal.

Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and was reportedly deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.

“Thank you mamma,” Neal tweeted. “Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I.”

Neal is the first defensive lineman to commit to the Badgers 2022 class, which now sits at seven members.

With his size and strength, Neal likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.