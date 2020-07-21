Wisconsin Athletics' revenue hit from COVID-19 could pass $100 million without a football season

"We've got to feel comfortable that our athletes will be safe before we move forward," said Alvarez, who added that he assures recruits' parents that his department will care for their children. "I want to be able to look them in the eye and say, yeah, I feel comfortable that they'll be safe."

Athletic directors don't get to feel sorry for themselves in times of worry, Alvarez said. They have to be proactive and figure out solutions.

The financial outlook, however, will put UW under strain.

If there's a football season, it'll be without at least a large percentage of the crowds that help drive revenues. That'll impact the finances "considerably," Alvarez said.

The athletic department will work with campus officials to determine how many — if any — fans would be allowed to watch Badgers home games in person, he said. The number of games to be played in a conference-only 2020 football schedule hasn't been determined.

Reserves in play

UW said it didn't have to tap into an operating reserve fund held at the UW Foundation to cover a projected deficit of around $2.5 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended June 30. That probably will change this year.